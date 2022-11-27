Newcastle United to challenge Barcelona in race to sign Brazilian teenager - Reports

According to SPORT, Newcastle United are set to challenge Spanish giants Barcelona to sign youngster Andrey Santos.

Santos currently plays for Brazilian side Vasco da Gama. In 36 games, the 18-year-old has scored eight goals so far this season.

He has attracted interest from the Catalan club. However, Newcastle United are also interested in the player.

Transfer News Central @TransferNewsCen Newcastle will rival Barcelona for the signature of Vasco da Gama's 18-year-old Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos. (Sport) Newcastle will rival Barcelona for the signature of Vasco da Gama's 18-year-old Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos. (Sport) https://t.co/PKOaUV7OZ7

The English club have been active in the transfer window and have splashed the cash on players like Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimaraes, and more. Hence, money is not a problem, and they are set to compete with the Blaugranas.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are also interested in Palmeiras' youngster, Endrick. They are set to battle the likes of Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), and more to acquire the signature of Endrick.

Santos is another player on the Catalan club's radar. However, given Newcastle United's financial prowess, they might be in for a stiff battle.

Barcelona star Pedri outlined difference between the playing style of his club and country

Spain v Costa Rica: Group E - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Barcelona star Pedri plays under Xavi Hernandez for his club and under Luis Enrique for the Spanish national team. When quizzed about the difference between the two teams, Pedri told Cadena SER (via Football Espana):

“At Barcelona I play more between the lines, where I can score goals and make assists, but here, I touch the ball more."

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Pedri: "Off the field, Gavi and I are almost always together, he is a very effusive person and I try to calm him down a bit." Pedri: "Off the field, Gavi and I are almost always together, he is a very effusive person and I try to calm him down a bit." https://t.co/dZTH4l76KG

Spain managed a 7-0 victory against Costa Rica in the opening game of their 2022 FIFA World Cup. Speaking of the game, Pedri said:

“In the first five minutes, I knew we were having a great game and that we were going to win and we want to continue like that."

He played in midfield alongside club teammates Sergio Busquets and Gavi in the opening game. Speaking of Busquet's influence, Pedri said:

“Busquets told Gavi and I to stay calm, he gave us a mini talk the day before when we went out to train. He said to be calm, don’t pay attention to everything outside and get set up for the game, and those words from the captain reassured us.”

Poll : 0 votes