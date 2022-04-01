Newcastle United interested in signing out-of-favor 27-year-old Chelsea star - Reports

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

According to The Athletic (via The Boot Room), the Magpies have tracked Arrizabalaga for a "long" time now. A major reason for this has been the 27-year-old's on-the-ball quality with his feet. The Boot Room's report adds that Newcastle United are contemplating a loan offer.

Eddie Howe's side already have Martin Dubravka, Karl Darlow and Mark Gillespie to deploy between the posts at the moment. However, they are all aged 30 and above. Gillespie, who is the team's third-choice keeper and hasn't made a single appearance this term, will also be out of contract next summer.

Dubravka and Darlow, on the other hand, have contracts running until 2025. It remains to be seen if Newcastle United will offload one or both of them in their bid to revamp the team under their new owners.

Newcastle United target Kepa Arrizabalaga has not played much for Chelsea recently

Chelsea signed Arrizabalaga back in August 2018 in a deal worth £71 million, making it the highest transfer fee ever paid for a goalkeeper (as per the BBC).

The Spaniard impressed in the UEFA Europa League in his debut season, keeping seven clean sheets in 13 matches as the Blues won the title. However, he made some high-profile errors in the Premier League and managed just 14 shutouts in 36 games for the Blues.

Arrizabalaga's numbers worsened in the 2019-20 campaign as he kept just 10 clean sheets in 41 matches across all competitions while shipping 58 goals. He had moments of brilliance but these were overshadowed by his numerous errors.

Chelsea eventually decided to demote him to the bench by bringing in Edouard Mendy in the summer of 2020. The Senegalese goalkeeper's arrival saw Arrizabalaga play just 14 times during the 2020-21 season, in which he managed a respectable six cleansheets.

SuperSport 🏆 @SuperSportTV Kepa vs Mendy after 50 appearances for Chelsea Kepa vs Mendy after 50 appearances for Chelsea 👀 https://t.co/neOZWauUkH

He has already surpassed those numbers this season with Mendy away at the African Cup of Nations earlier this year. Arrizabalaga has managed 15 appearances this term for Chelsea and has racked up eight clean sheets while putting in some impressive displays.

The Spaniard still has a contract until the summer of 2025 so the Blues could demand a large fee to allow him to leave the club amidst interest from Newcastle.

