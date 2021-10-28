Newcastle United join Manchester City in race for Barcelona superstar - Reports

Sergio Busquets could be on his way out of Barcelona, according to a report from Catalan newspaper El Nacional. The move comes amid a deteriorating relationship between Joan Laporta and his agent Josep Maria Orobitg. Newcastle United, who are trying to award Busquets his final significant contract, have taken notice of the issue.

Since making his Barcelona debut in 2008, Sergio Busquets has developed into one of the greatest midfielders of all time. Over the last 13 years, his status as one of the best holding midfielders in the game has remained untouched. The veteran Spanish international has carved out a fine legacy for club and country.

The 33-year-old has made 642 appearances for Barcelona, scoring 15 goals and providing 41 assists in the process. However, there are rumors that Busquets could leave Camp Nou soon, as Joan Laporta's relationship with his agent Josep Maria Orobitg is deteriorating. Newcastle United has taken notice of this development.

Following the conclusion of the Public Investment Fund's large takeover, the Magpies are expecting some busy transfer windows. To that goal, a slew of players have been linked with a move to Newcastle, with nearly every position in the squad expected to be bolstered.

Newcastle's midfield has been a big source of frustration for some time, with senior player Jonjo Shelvey failing to deliver on a continuous basis. Due to this, the Tyneside club have set their sights on Marcelo Brozovic, who is expected to be handed a substantial contract. Sergio Busquets, Barcelona's captain, has now been added to their list of targets.

Given that Busquets is one of the finest players in his position, he could be an excellent short-term option for Newcastle. The Magpies aren't the only club interested in signing the 33-year-old Barcelona midfielder at the moment, with Manchester City also interested.

What remains to be seen is whether Newcastle will go all out to sign Busquets anytime soon. If not, Busquets' move to Manchester City, where he may rejoin former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola, would not be shocking.

