Newcastle United linked with shock loan move for Chelsea midfielder with Sandro Tonali's future in doubt - Reports

Newcastle United are reportedly eyeing a surprise loan move for Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos as Sandro Tonali faces an uncertain future. The potential transfer, however, comes with its fair share of hurdles.

Tonali recently confessed to placing bets on his former club, AC Milan, during his time at the San Siro. This revelation could lead to a FIFA-imposed ban of up to three years. At the same time, it is believed that Tonali could receive a reduced sentence due to cooperation with the investigation.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe faces the grim reality of losing the £55 million signing for the foreseeable future. In response, Newcastle are exploring their options to bolster their midfield ahead of the January transfer window.

One name that has emerged as a potential candidate, as per TeamTalk (h/t Express), is that of Chelsea's Andrey Santos, who is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest. Newcastle wanted to sign him before his move to Chelsea earlier this year, but recent reports suggest that his time at Nottingham Forest could be cut short.

Despite impressing during pre-season under the watchful eye of Mauricio Pochettino, Santos has yet to make a Premier League appearance under Steve Cooper. This could prompt the Blues to reconsider their loan agreement for the 19-year-old midfielder (h/t GiveMeSport).

However, Newcastle face a significant obstacle in their pursuit of the 19-year-old Brazilian. Premier League rules dictate that a club can have only one player on loan from a specific club. Newcastle currently have Lewis Hall on loan from Chelsea, with a permanent move set to occur next summer.

The Blues, keen on retaining the highly-rated Santos, are supposedly unlikely to entertain permanent offers. The teenager's contract at Stamford Bridge runs until the summer of 2030.

Chelsea eye AC Milan's Mike Maignan as their new No. 1 - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly considering a January move for AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan. However, a potential contract extension at the San Siro could thwart the Blues' plans.

The 28-year-old French international has established himself as one of the top goalkeepers in Europe in recent years. He attracted interest from several clubs, including Manchester United and Chelsea, in the summer.

The Blues eventually signed Robert Sanchez for £25 million from Brighton & Hove Albion. They are, however, still keen on bolstering their goalkeeping options.

While Sanchez has been reliable, Pochettino's side are apparently monitoring Maignan's situation and are prepared to make a concrete move if complications arise regarding his contract renewal with AC Milan.

The Serie A giants hope to extend Maignan's stay beyond June 2026. But Chelsea, after seeing Kepa Arrizabalaga join Real Madrid on loan in the summer, could make a move for him in January.