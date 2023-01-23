Newcastle United make €16m offer to sign Real Madrid target to exact revenge after missing out on Endrick: Reports

Newcastle United have reportedly made a €16m offer to sign Real Madrid target Matheus Franca, a highly-rated young forward from Brazilian club Flamengo.

The Magpies have allowed forward Chris Wood to join fellow EPL side Nottingham Forest in January, leaving them searching for attacking reinforcements in the squad.

The move would be a significant coup for the English Premier League side, as Franca is also a target for Spanish giants Real Madrid.

According to El Nacional, Newcastle United are looking to take revenge on Real Madrid after missing out on another Brazilian youngster, Endrick, who recently joined the Spanish club.

Newcastle United were reportedly close to signing Endrick, but ultimately lost out to Real Madrid in the race for the highly touted player.

Franca, who is just 18 years old, has been a critical player for Flamengo in recent seasons, scoring five goals in 22 appearances for the club. He is considered one of the most promising young players in Brazilian football and has burst onto the scene since last year.

Franca is a versatile forward who can play as a central striker and is currently playing as a number 10 for the Brazilian club. He is known for his speed, quick feet, and ability to score goals. He would be a great addition to the Newcastle United team, bringing a lot of energy and excitement.

The transfer would also be a significant statement of intent from Newcastle United, as the club looks to establish itself as a powerful force in English football after a change in ownership.

Newcastle United hold the third spot in the Premier League table in the ongoing season, hoping to secure a Champions League birth for the next season.

It remains to be seen if Newcastle United will manage to secure the services of the Brazilian youngster with one of the biggest European teams, Real Madrid, also in the fray.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirms Real Madrid are not looking to entertain any short-term offer for Eduardo Camavinga

Real Madrid will not change their stance on Eduardo Camavinga despite rumors of a short-term loan deal away from Spain, as they consider him an important figure at the Santiago Bernabeu, as per Fabrizio Romano.

The Spanish club considers the French midfielder a key player in the team's present and future and will reportedly stay put.

Reports of a potential loan deal for Camavinga have been denied by all parties involved. The Real Madrid board sees him as an important player in their midfield and have no intention of letting him go.

