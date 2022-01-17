PSG star 'regrets' joining French giants, wants to leave in the ongoing transfer window - Reports

PSG midfielder Giorgionio Wijnaldum is not happy with his situation at the club and wants to leave, according to the Telegraph.

The Dutchman joined the Ligue 1 giants from Liverpool last summer on a free transfer.

He rejected a contract extension with the Merseysiders despite Jurgen Klopp wanting him to stay back at Anfield.

However, things haven't gone according to plan in Paris for Wijnaldum, who has struggled to secure a place in the starting XI.

He's currently nursing an injury, as latest reports indicate that the midfield has been ruled out for three weeks with an ankle sprain.

Jonathan Johnson @Jon_LeGossip OFFICIAL: PSG confirm Georginio Wijnaldum will miss around 3 weeks due to a left ankle sprain with partial ligament damage. OFFICIAL: PSG confirm Georginio Wijnaldum will miss around 3 weeks due to a left ankle sprain with partial ligament damage.

Back in October, while addressing the lack of minutes with the press, he said:

“I can't say I'm completely happy (at PSG). The situation is not what I would like, but that is football and I will have to learn to deal with it. I have to be positive and work hard to turn the situation around. This is something different and it takes time to get used to it. I really wanted this new stage and, when it comes, this happens. It's complicated.”

According to reports, he now wants to leave the club and do so in the ongoing winter transfer window itself.

Wijnaldum could leave PSG to return to the Premier League

Spanish news outlet AS also reported that Wijnaldum wants to return to the Premier League. Everton, Newcastle United and Arsenal are all reportedly interested in the player's services.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Georginio Wijnaldum could make a January loan move to Arsenal. The former Liverpool midfielder is willing to leave PSG and is keen on a move back to England.



(Source: Sky Sports) Georginio Wijnaldum could make a January loan move to Arsenal. The former Liverpool midfielder is willing to leave PSG and is keen on a move back to England.(Source: Sky Sports) 🚨 Georginio Wijnaldum could make a January loan move to Arsenal. The former Liverpool midfielder is willing to leave PSG and is keen on a move back to England.(Source: Sky Sports) https://t.co/vpVY8dMBXa

According to Football Insider, Everton and Newcastle are closely monitoring the player's situation.

The Toffees sacked Rafael Benitez last night following a defeat to Norwich City and are now entering a period of transition once again.

The Magpies, meanwhile, are looking to make significant investments following the Saudi takeover as they are keen to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

They've already signed Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid as their first major signing, but are actively looking to bolster their squad further.

But it's been reported that Wijnaldum doesn't want to return to Newcastle, where he plied his trade during the 2015/16 season.

He wants to compete for titles with a top side and hence a return to St. James' Park could be out of the question.

Also Read Article Continues below

If Wijnaldum indeed moves, then it could be the last major transfer of his career at 31.

Edited by Diptanil Roy