Newcastle United monitoring striker who was linked with Manchester United and Chelsea in the summer - Reports

Newcastle United are reportedly considering onboarding Everton attacker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who was previously linked with Premier League clubs Manchester United and Chelsea.

The Toffees striker has been unfortunate with injuries but is now appearing consistently for his club. This season, he has bagged four goals from 11 appearances across all competitions for the Merseysiders.

However, in the 2022/23 campaign, Calvert-Lewin missed 17 matches due to hamstring and knee problems. Despite his fitness concerns, TeamTalk claim that the Magpies wish to sign the striker on a loan deal in January.

The England international's contract at Everton runs out in the summer of 2025. Despite his club's willingness to offer a new deal, Calvert-Lewin may refuse after Everton were handed a 10-point deduction in the league and will now battle relegation this season.

At St.James' Park, Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson have shared responsibilities in leading the line for Eddie Howe. However, concerns loom over the fitness of both players, who are injury-prone.

Given these circumstances, the aforementioned report claims that Howe and Co. wish to bring in two new forwards in the near future. Calvert-Lewin, although has faced his fair share of troubles with fitness, is a proven goalscorer in the English top-flight.

In his senior career, the 26-year-old striker has made 190 Premier League appearances and bagged 50 goals to go with 16 assists.

Newcastle United prepare for Chelsea challenge after international break

Chelsea FC v Newcastle United

Premier League action returns this weekend after the completion of international fixtures. Eyes will be on Saturday's clash between Newcastle United and Chelsea, who face each other at St. James Park (November 25).

The Magpies enter this fixture after a disappointing 2-0 loss against Bournemouth on November 11. Currently, Newcastle United are placed seventh in the Premier League standings, having racked up 20 points from 12 matches.

Meanwhile, the Blues are high in confidence after a good performance against Manchester City before the international break (November 12). The two sides played out a thrilling 4-4 draw, which will go down as one of the games of the season.

However, Chelsea are still sitting in 10th place, having managed 16 points from 12 matches. Mauricio Pochettino's men will be hoping to climb up the table this weekend.