Newcastle United planning to launch loan move for 27-year-old Chelsea star: Reports

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Newcastle United are eyeing a loan offer for Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Spaniard signed for Chelsea as the world's most expensive goalkeeper (£72m) in 2018 after Thibaut Courtois departed for Real Madrid. Kepa was supposed to be a long-term replacement for the Belgian, hence why he signed a contract until 2025.

However, things haven't gone to plan for him and he has fallen out of favor at Stamford Bridge as he's been replaced by Edouard Mendy. The Spaniard has played just 15 matches for Chelsea in all competitions so far this season.

Although Kepa has shown some promising signs throughout his young career, it's unlikely he'll ever reach the heights that the board were expecting.

Newcastle, meanwhile, currently sit 14th in the Premier League table, and have conceded 49 goals so far this campaign. Signing Kepa would be a good start to the project they're hoping to build over in Tyneside after their takeover in October 2021.

Although Kepa may not be the best goalkeeper in the world, it will certainly be an upgrade in the department for Eddie Howe's side from Martin Dubravka.

At only 27 years old, he would still arrive in Newcastle as a player with bags of experience.

He has won the Champions League last season and was a key figure in Chelsea's Europa League success under Maurizio Sarri in 2019.

However, fans will most recently remember the performance he had when he was substituted on to try and win the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool.

After replacing Mendy in the penalty shootout, Kepa managed to concede 11 penalties. He then missed his own penalty in embarrassing fashion, giving Liverpool the win.

Kepa hasn't been the player Chelsea were hoping for, but could still aid Newcastle

Current Newcastle goalkeeper Dubravka has some question marks over his head. Overall, the Slovakian has been a steady figure in the Magpies' side for the last couple of years, but he is susceptible to mistakes.

Former Newcastle legend Shay Given recently called out Dubravka for his actions, leading to Everton's winner. The Toffees scored a late winner through Alex Iwobi in their 1-0 win in the Premier League on 17th March.

Speaking to Premier League Productions (via Chronicle Live), Given said:

"Dubravka, for me, I think he can do better from a goalkeeper's point of view. He takes a step to his right when Alex [Iwobi] takes his shot and as a goalkeeper you're always told to be set."

He added:

"As he hits it, he takes another step to his right, Dubravka, and he can't drive off and make the save. It's not going in the corner, it's gone a couple of yards inside the post. He'll be looking at it, his goalkeeper coach tomorrow, and thinking: 'Could he have done better for the goal?'"

Kepa could be a good replacement for the Magpies, however, they will also have to be wary of the mistakes he may also make.

