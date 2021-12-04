Newcastle United prepare to hijack move for Chelsea and Real Madrid linked midfielder in January: Reports

Chelsea and Real Madrid have embarked on a policy of recruiting young, high-potential players in recent years. So it is no surprise that both behemoths are interested in the rising star, Aurelien Tchouameni of Monaco.

Chelsea have the finances to bring the 21-year-old to Stamford Bridge where he can join Chelsea's flurry of young stars. While Tchouameni could be Jorginho's understudy at Chelsea, Real Madrid officials see the star as Casemiro's heir at the Bernabeu.

After three seasons in Monaco, the young midfielder has never been dropped for a game. His performances have also seen him capped seven times by the French national team this season.

Both Real Madrid and Chelsea will however have to compete with Newcastle United, backed by Mohamed Bin Salman, for the star's signature. Unlike Real Madrid, the Saudi-backed club do not intend to wait until the summer to complete his signing. They are open to paying the €50 million euros Monaco have requested.

Faced with this situation, Tchouameni’s potential move to Real Madrid or Chelsea is not set in stone. Newcastle are flush with cash and willing to offer all the playing time the French midfielder can ask for.

Meanwhile, at the Santiago Bernabeu and Stamford Bridge, no one can guarantee him anything except an extended spell on the bench. This will not be ideal for the young midfielder who hopes to make the team for France for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Reports have come out that centre-back Antonio Rudiger has snubbed yet another contract extension with Chelsea. Hence, Real Madrid will remain very optimistic about a Bosman deal. Antonio Rudiger's contract, which expires in about seven months, has been Chelsea's main priority. But the club and the player have failed to meet halfway.

Rudiger would be willing to commit his future to Chelsea if the club can offer him a very improved wage deal. Reports claim that the star expects nothing less than £10 million net per season, although Chelsea have balked at the figure.

Real Madrid will have no issues paying those figures if they can bring the star to the Santiago Bernabeu. However, Los Blancos would have to be wary of interest from other large European clubs with deep pockets, like Paris Saint-Germain.

