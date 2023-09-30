Newcastle United ready to challenge Chelsea and PSG to sign Serie A star - Reports

Newcastle United are set to join Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain in the race for Napoli attacker Victor Osimhen. According to Sport Italia, the Magpies are keen on adding the 24-year-old striker who has become one of the hottest commodities in world football.

Osimhen is said to be unhappy with his situation at the defending Serie A champions. This comes after the club released two videos on their official TikTok page, seemingly mocking the player.

In one of the videos, a high-pitched voice is poking fun at the striker for missing a penalty against Bologna. The club has been facing massive backlash over the racist undertones in the now-deleted videos, with even the player's agent threatening to sue them.

Here are the clips, courtesy Africa Facts Zone on X(formerly Twitter):

Expand Tweet

The report further claims that Newcastle could offer Swedish striker Alexander Isak to Napoli in what would be a cash-plus-player deal for Osimhen. The Nigerian emerged as the top scorer in Serie A last season with 26 goals, firing Napoli to their first Scudetto since the 1989-90 season.

Chelsea are also keen on signing the Nigeria international. He has previously expressed his admiration for Blues legend Didier Drogba. The London side have been extremely poor in attack, finishing 12th last season as they bagged just 38 goals, joint-fifth lowest in the league. They have struggled this campaign as well, failing to find the back of the net in their last three Premier League outings.

While PSG were interested in signing Osimhen in the summer, it is hard to envision Les Parisiens making a move for him now. They pivoted away from signing the 24-year-old, instead making moves for Benfica's Goncalo Ramos and Eintracht Frankfrut's Randal Kolo Muani.

Newcastle among PL sides interested in out-of-favor Arsenal star

Smith Rowe has been linked with Newcastle.

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe could leave the club, with Newcastle United and Aston Villa reportedly interested. According to 90min, the 23-year-old is in search of first-team football and could leave the Emirates in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Smith Rowe became a fan favourite with his performances in the 2021-22 season, bagging 10 goals and two assists. However, an injury-ridden 2022-23 campaign saw the youngster lose his place in the squad to Gabriel Martinelli. He has seen game-time of only 106 minutes this season, with no goals or assists to his name so far.

He made his first start for the Gunners after almost 500 days in the 1-0 win over Brentford in the EFL Cup. However, an exit is likely as he searches for regular opportunities in the hopes of making England's Euros 2024 squad.

Newcastle have been mentioned as a team interested in Smith Rowe, alongside Aston Villa and Brighton and Hove Albion.