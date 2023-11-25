Newcastle United ready to launch surprise move for midfielder who was heavily linked with Liverpool - Reports

Newcastle United have reportedly made Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips their priority signing for the upcoming January transfer window.

However, a move for the 27-year-old midfielder will not be straightforward, given the interest from Serie A giant Juventus. According to Football Insider, the Magpies' main threat are the Italian side, despite interest from Premier League rivals Liverpool.

Eddie Howe and Co. are looking for a potential replacement for Sandro Tonali, who is facing a 10-month ban after breaching betting provisions. Al-Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves has also been linked with a loan move to Newcastle in January.

Phillips, who has struggled at the Etihad since his £42 million transfer from Leeds United in the summer of 2022, is in need of game time. This season, he's failed to start a Premier League or UEFA Champions League fixture for Pep Guardiola.

During the 2022/23 campaign, the England international was preferred just twice in Manchester City's first XI. Overall, he's made 29 appearances for the Cityzens, failing to register a goal contribution.

A move away to Newcastle would certainly help the midfielder play more often. Currently, he finds himself behind Spain international Rodri, who is the first choice number six at the Etihad.

Phillips has reasonable Premier League experience, having made 65 appearances in the competition, representing his current side and Leeds United.

Ruben Neves could replace Sandro Tonali at Newcastle United - Reports

Ruben Neves (via Getty Images)

Newcastle United are being considered the favorites to obtain Al-Hilal star Ruben Neves' signature in the January transfer window amid interest from Premier League rivals Arsenal.

The news from TeamTalk comes after Premier League clubs voted against a ban on loaning players from associated clubs. This comes as a boost to the Magpies, who, like Al-Hilal, are under the control of the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund.

The Portugal international only recently decided to join the Saudi Pro League from Wolves for £47 million in the summer. Since then, the 26-year-old defensive midfielder has completed 17 appearances across all competitions, bagging two goals and an assist.

Neves is an experienced Premier League player, and a move back to English football for the former Wolves man would certainly benefit Newcastle United. He's made 177 appearances in the English top flight for Wolves, bagging 21 goals and nine assists.