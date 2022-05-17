Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier takes dig at Arsenal while sending message to Tottenham Hotspur fans

Newcastle United right-back Kieran Trippier shared a message with Tottenham Hotspur fans after the Magpies beat Arsenal 2-0 on Monday, May 16, in the Premier League. The former Spurs man praised Newcastle for their performance and asked Spurs fans if they enjoyed the game.

The loss potentially ended Arsenal's hopes of returning to the UEFA Champions League for the first time in five years. They are fifth in the standings, two points behind their fiercest rivals Tottenham, with just one match to go.

Trippier, who made 114 appearances with Tottenham, scoring two goals and making 24 assists, moved to Atletico Madrid in 2017 before joining the Toons in January this year. He didn't feature against the Gunners but posted a message on Instagram that read:

"Excellent by the lads tonight, once again showing what we are capable of. @nufc I hope you enjoyed that one tonight @spursofficial fans 😂"

The Gunners face Everton, who are embroiled in a relegation battle, at the Emirates on May 22 in their final league game of the season.

Meanwhile, Spurs travel to Carrow Road to face an already relegated Norwich City. A draw will suffice for Spurs to seal their top-four place unless the Gunners turn around an improbable 15 goal difference on the final day.

Back-to-back losses derail Arsenal's top-four bid

Following their 3-0 defeat against rivals Tottenham on May 12, the Gunners' loss against Newcastle has all but ended their top-four hopes. Manager Mikel Arteta's men looked out of sorts in both games, failing to turn up for large swathes.

Newcastle had 16 attempts, six on target, against the Gunners' 11, with just two on target. The game was goalless at half-time before a Ben White own goal and a Bruno Guimaraes strike secured all three points for the Magpies.

The Gunners had gone into the North London Derby on May 12 off four consecutive league wins. They beat Chelsea, Manchester United, West Ham United and Leeds United. Fourth spot was theirs to lose, but they now need Norwich to pull off a shock victory over Spurs to sneak into the top four.

However, even that won't be enough if the Gunners don't beat Everton, who might need a win on the final day to remain in the top flight. Frank Lampard's men are 16th in the standings, two points clear of 18th-placed Burnley, with two games left.

