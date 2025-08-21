Newcastle United star Joelinton appears to like social media post calling out Alexander Isak ahead of PL clash against Liverpool

Newcastle United star Joelinton has seemingly liked a social media post calling out Alexander Isak amid interest from Liverpool. The Sweden international has been the biggest saga of the summer transfer window with Arne Slot's side linked with his signature.

Ad

The Premier League champions made a huge £110 million offer for the striker earlier this summer. However, Newcastle United rejected the offer as they sought a higher fee.

It was also reported that the Magpies would only be willing to listen to offers for their star attacker if they landed two strikers. The situation escalated into a stand-off between the club and the striker, who has not joined team training since summer break.

Ad

Trending

Isak took the saga to the next level by posting an explosive story on Instagram, hitting out at the Tyneside club. In reaction, Newcastle United also released a statement and insisted that they did not promise him that he would be sold this summer.

Newcastle United players have not made public statements on the situation but Joelinton appears to have shown his feelings. As per SPORTbible, he Brazilian liked a fan post on Instagram criticising the Swedish attacker.

Ad

Posting on Instagram, fan account worflags shared a photo of Newcastle United supporters which was liked by Joelinton. The post read:

"Idolised and adored. No promises broken by the fans that make this club. We deserve better than the destructive path you’ve chosen. Newcastle United will never be defeated."

We anticipate a cracker of a game when the Magpies take on Liverpool in the Premier League on Monday, August 25. Isak is still not training with the first team and is unlikely to feature in the game even if he stays at St. James' Park until then.

Ad

Gary Neville opens up on the possibility of Alexander Isak moving to Liverpool this summer

Pundit Gary Neville has claimed that Liverpool will eventually be able to land Alexander Isak this summer. He believes that the move will take place after their game in the second gameweek on Monday, August 25.

Speaking to Unfiltered Soccer Podcast, the former Manchester United defender has predicted that Isak will secure his dream move to Anfield. He said:

Ad

“I think he’s wearing a Liverpool shirt. I think that Monday Night Football next week is obviously Newcastle versus Liverpool. I think they’re waiting for that game to finish and I think they’ll do the business later on that week."

Isak joined Newcastle United in 2022 from Spanish side Real Sociedad in a club-record £63 million deal. The Liverpool target has scored 62 goals and produced 11 assists in 109 appearances for the Tynesiders till date.

The Sweden international enjoyed a phenomenal season last time out, scoring 27 goals in 42 games while providing six assists. He helped Eddie Howe's side win the League Cup and secure Champions League qualification.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Snehanjan Banerjee Snehanjan is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football news. A hardcore Liverpool fan for over two decades, he has been covering the game since the past 8 years and always strives to give readers relevant, accurate and credible content.



Snehanjan developed an interest in football at a very young age, thanks to his father watching football on TV. His favorite player is club legend Steven Gerrard and his favorite manager is another legend in Jurgen Klopp. The ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ i.e., Liverpool beating AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final left an indelible mark on him. He believes that Liverpool is a family unlike other top clubs, which sets them apart.



Snehanjan also follows Indian Super League and the I-League, although the latter is closer to his heart. If he could change a rule in football, it would be VAR not pointing out mistakes of on-field officials unless they are clear and obvious errors. Outside the football world, Snehanjan likes to explore the various genres of music and watch movies and shows on OTT. He’s also a car enthusiast and likes to follow the automobile world. Know More