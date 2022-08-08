Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin generously gifts expensive watch to fan after win against Nottingham Forest

Newcastle United forward Allan Saint-Maximin was extremely delighted after the Tyneside club began their 2022/23 Premier League campaign on a victorious note on August 6. The winger played the whole of 90 minutes at St. James’ Park and surprised a fan by gifting him a watch after the game.

Steve Dutton, who has been a loyal Newcastle United fan for many years now, was waiting along the player-exit route with other fans. They were all in high spirits after seeing Eddie Howe's men cruise to a 2-0 victory against Nottingham Forest in their opening fixture.

Dutton was holding a French flag with Saint-Maximin's name and jersey number printed over it, which caught the winger's attention and pleased him. After signing a few autographs, the Frenchman got a packaged box of the lavish timepiece and handed it to the Newcastle United fan, who couldn't believe his eyes.

He thanked the player and shook his hand as Saint-Maximin signed the flag before obliging others by signing autographs. The lucky Magpies supporter then took to Twitter to share his feelings about the incident.

Dutton wrote:

"I was the person who was gifted the watch from ASM, I was totally speechless. I thought he was coming to sign autographs and have pictures taken with the kids. I'm still in shock, I can't thank @asaintmaximin enough."

A couple of days ago, Dutton got his Newcastle jersey signed by the Frenchman for him and his child. He had thanked both Eddie Howe and the Magpies forward on Twitter for their kind gesture. It appears that Saint-Maximin does not forget his fans easily, having grown a liking for them once.

A strike from Fabian Schar in the 58th minute and a poacher's goal from Callum Wilson 20 minutes later helped the hosts register three points in their season opener. Although Saint-Maximim could not get on the scoresheet, he was electric throughout the game and troubled Forest full-back Neco Williams with his speed and trickery.

Newcastle United hold a keen interest in RB Salzburg youngster

The Northern Echo reported that Geordies are interested in signing Chelsea and Manchester United-linked striker Benjamin Sesko. They sent an enquiry to RB Salzburg about their player last month, but did not get a positive response from the Austrian club.

Despite Salzburg's reluctance to sell, Newcastle United are expected to table an offer for Sesko, hoping to convince the Austrian side to part ways with the player. The asking price for the 19-year-old is €50 million, but the English club are looking to offer €30 million upfront and the remaining amount in add-ons.

It will be interesting to see if any of the Premier League clubs can snap up Sesko this summer before the window closes.

The Slovenian registered impressive numbers last season. He scored 10 goals and provided seven assists in 36 matches for Salzburg across all competitions.

