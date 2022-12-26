"Newcastle will mount a better challenge than Arsenal now" - Pundit makes bold claim about Manchester City and Premier League title race 

beIN SPORTS anchor Richard Keys has made a bold claim that Manchester City are going to win the Premier League, with Newcastle United mouting a better title challenge than Arsenal.

The Gunners are currently leading the Premier League by five points at the top of the table, having made their best ever start in the competition.

Mikel Arteta's side have demonstrated their title credentials so far, but there are still 24 more games to go, and their form in the second half of the campaign will determine their fate.

Richard Keys, a senior football anchor on beIN SPORTS, feels that Arsenal's form will drop off in their season going forward, allowing reigning champions Manchester City to clinch a third consecutive top-flight title.

He wrote on Twitter:

"Let’s see how this plays over time. I still think City will win it - they should win everything really - but I’ve got a feeling Newcastle will mount a better challenge than Arsenal now. All todays PL games are live on @beINSPORTS_EN See you later."

Newcastle United are currently third in the standings with 30 points in 15 games, just seven behind league leaders Arsenal and two behind City, having transformed their fortunes around lately.

Having won just once in their opening seven games, the Magpies won seven of their next eight, while dropping points only to Manchester United in a 0-0 October stalemate.

Richard Keys @richardajkeys Let’s see how this plays over time. I still think City will win it - they should win everything really - but I’ve got a feeling Newcastle will mount a better challenge than Arsenal now. All todays PL games are live on @beINSPORTS_EN See you later. Let’s see how this plays over time. I still think City will win it - they should win everything really - but I’ve got a feeling Newcastle will mount a better challenge than Arsenal now. All todays PL games are live on @beINSPORTS_EN See you later.

The Saudi Arabian takeover of Newcastle, coupled with lucrative new signings and Eddie Howe's astute management, has transformed the side completely in the last few months to emerge as serious contenders for the title.

The Premier League returns after a seven-week hiatus today.

Arsenal face a daunting road ahead

Arsenal have surpassed all expectations so far with a prolific run in the Premier League, winning 12 of their opening 14 games for the first time in history.

While the side have beaten Tottenham, Liverpool, and Chelsea along the way to prove that it's no fluke, their real test of mettle still lies ahead of them.

Arsenal @Arsenal



@PremierLeague Enjoy every goal from 2022/23 so far 🍿@PremierLeague Enjoy every goal from 2022/23 so far 🍿@PremierLeague 👋 https://t.co/FmKiyUmc0U

In the next two months, the Gunners are set to face Spurs, Manchester United, Everton, Brentford, and Manchester City all in a row, while their fixture list will only get more congested in March with UEFA Europa League games coming in too.

Mikel Arteta is also set to be without Gabriel Jesus until March after the striker sustained an ankle injury during the World Cup, so the club will have their task cut out.

Poll : 0 votes