“Newest Newcastle signing”, “Can’t defend you anymore” - Chelsea fans slam ‘good dude’ after he struggles in 4-1 defeat 

Chelsea fans blasted Thiago Silva on social media after he had a game to forget during the Blues' 4-1 Premier League defeat against Newcastle United at St. James' Park on Saturday, November 25.

Alexander Isak gave the Magpies an early lead in the 13th minute, blasting the ball into the top-left corner. However, Chelsea quickly leveled the scores via a stunning Raheem Sterling free-kick 10 minutes later.

Thiago Silva carelessly tripped over the ball in the 26th minute, giving away an unnecessary corner. Newcastle nearly took advantage of his error, with Joelinton missing a free header at the near post.

Jamaal Lascelles made it 2-0 in the 60th minute from an Anthony Gordon cross after he was left unmarked. The Blues were left shellshocked after Thiago Silva gave the ball away a minute later, enabling Joelinton to make it 3-0.

Reece James was shown a second yellow card after a reckless foul on Gordon in the 73rd minute, eradicating any chances of a Chelsea comeback. Gordon made it 4-0 with a good finish 10 minutes later to seal a dominant 4-1 win for Newcastle.

Chelsea fans blasted Thiago Silva for another poor performance this season. The 39-year-old looked off the mark, losing possession seven times in total. He also made zero interceptions and completed zero accurate long balls.

"Thiago Silva is the newest Newcastle signing."

The Blues remain 10th in the league table with just 16 points from 13 games, 13 points behind leaders Manchester City. In contrast, Newcastle are now sixth with 23 points.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea: Exploring the stats from the Premier League clash

Newcastle United were back to their ruthless best as they demolished Chelsea 4-1 at home on Saturday. Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams performed.

Eddie Howe's men dominated possession with 55% of the ball. They also attempted a total of 476 passes with an accuracy of 86%. The Blues had 45% possession and attempted 405 passes with an accuracy of 83%.

Unsurprisingly, Newcastle looked more dominant in attack as well, landing a total of 14 shots, with five being on target. On the other hand, Mauricio Pochettino and Co. had seven shots in total, with four being on target.