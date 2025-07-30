“Next day we read that there are problems between him and Barcelona” - Verratti reveals how ‘magical' Ibiza evening led to PSG signing Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi's former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammate Marco Verratti opened up about how an evening in Ibiza led to the Argentine joining the Parisians from Barcelona. According to the Italian midfielder, Neymar invited him, Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes for a dinner with the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner.

At the time, Messi was still with the Blaugrana and would make the incredible switch to PSG following this dinner. Opening up about the evening in an interview with Gazzetta, Verratti said (via GOAL):

"I remember a great night that became almost magical. We are in Ibiza, Neymar comes to me and tells me that tonight we will also be having dinner with Leo Messi. So I, Leo, Paredes, Ney and Di Maria end up at the table. We talk and we're fine. And we give him, so to speak, a head like this so that he can come to Paris."

"Late in the evening we say goodbye and the next day we read that there are problems between him and Barcelona. Then, in the early afternoon Neymar calls me: 'Marco, Leo comes to us'. Incredible: from having him at dinner to having him as a team-mate. Magical evening."

Following the switch, Messi and Verratti shared the pitch 57 times across competitions for PSG, bagging a joint goal contribution. Messi remained at the Parc des Princes till the summer of 2023, when he decided to join MLS outfit Inter Miami.

Pep Guardiola weighs in on Barcelona star Lamine Yamal's comparisons with Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes Lamine Yamal must be allowed to develop his own career despite early comparisons with Lionel Messi. The winger is only 18 and is already in the conversation for the 2025 Ballon d'Or.

Last season, he made 55 appearances across competitions, bagging 18 goals and 25 assists. The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach told GQ in a recent interview (via GOAL):

“Let him develop his career. And the fact that he's being compared to Messi is a big deal. Like if you compare a painter to Van Gogh, they'll say, wow, he's not bad, it's a sign he's good. And that comparison is a sign he's good. But we have to let him develop his career. And we'll see.”

Messi, arguably the greatest ever footballer, has won the UEFA Champions League thrice and the La Liga trophy 10 times, among other honors. He's also a World Cup winner with Argentina.

