"Next season Arsenal will be playing the elite" - Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes the Gunners playing in the UCL is a big 'success'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has claimed that Arsenal's season is already a success given their return to Champions League football is secured.

The Gunners have been without Champions League football for seven years now and qualification for the elite competition in Europe is a success, according to the Spaniard.

Asked if he had the champagne ready, with his side just one point away from securing Champions League qualification, the Manchester City manager said (via Metro):

"Yes! It’s already there! Ask Arsenal… they are already in the Champions League."

The former Barcelona manager boss has claimed that the Gunners should be happy with their season regardless of whether they can win the Premier League title or not. Highlighting Champions League qualification as a success, Guardiola said:

"Ask the owners from Arsenal what it means after six, seven years being out of the Champions League. Next season, Arsenal will be playing the elite, the best teams in Europe in an incredible competition. It is a success, absolutely."

Manchester City now look the favorites to win their fifth Premier League title in six years under Pep Guardiola.

Arsenal were eight points clear of the Cityzens at one point this season and looked on course to win their first title in 19 years. The Gunners have however dropped crucial points in recent weeks, drawing three consecutive games against Liverpool, West Ham United and Southampton.

Following their 4-1 defeat against Manchester City, the Gunners now lead the Cityzens by two points but their opponents have two games in hand.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta delivers Premier League title race verdict after 4-1 Manchester City defeat

Arsenal manager Arteta claimed that the Gunners still have everything to play for despite a 4-1 loss to Manchester City in the Premier League on Wednesday (26 April). The north London giants were thrashed by Guardiola's side, resulting in a major blow to their title hopes.

Despite the defeat, Mikel Arteta has claimed that his side are still in the race and will continue their fight against Manchester City. He said, as quoted by talkSPORT:

“First of all I have to congratulate City. The better team won the game without a question of a doubt, and the disappointment comes with the way we performed, especially in the first half."

"We didn’t compete it, basically we lost every single duel in red areas, they got out of those red areas and attacked us in open spaces. We concede a set play, we concede a throw-in in our own half, and [Erling] Haaland is through on goal."

Arteta added:

“It’s not nowhere near enough to win a game like that. It’s time to reflect, first of all, accept the reality of what happened today and the fairness of the result and the performance, and now move on. There is still everything to play for and we are still there.”

The Gunners will next be up against Chelsea on 2 May while the Cityzens will travel to Craven Cottage to face in-form Fulham this weekend (30 April).

