"Next season, you HAVE to win a major trophy" - Mikel Arteta makes big Arsenal claim when asked about links to Real Madrid superstar

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta made a major claim while responding to their latest transfer links to Real Madrid superstar Rodrygo. The Brazilian superstar has been linked to an exit from the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Rodrygo has been one of Real Madrid's most significant players in the last couple of seasons. However, his importance in the squad has decreased significantly since Kylian Mbappe's arrival in the summer of 2024. Despite less playtime, the Brazilian has contributed 13 goals and 10 assists in 50 outings for Los Blancos across competitions this season. In recent weeks, Rodrygo has been linked to an exit from the Spanish side, with Arsenal and Manchester City being among the contenders to sign him.

In his latest press conference (h/t Fabrizio Romano), Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was asked about the Gunners being linked to Real Madrid superstar Rodrygo. The coach made an important claim about his plans next season and said:

"I won’t name any specific player, but we have brought the club into a position that next season, you HAVE to win a major trophy. Everybody believes that we are an elite team in this country and in Europe. Arsenal is there. We have to add goals, creativity, and we have to add numbers, and that will be in different positions."

The Gunners are reportedly prioritizing signing a forward in the upcoming transfer window. The North London side suffered after their key attackers, Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, and Gabriel Jesus, missed a significant chunk of the season due to injuries.

Arteta's latest comments make the Gunners' aim for next season clear, after missing out on winning trophies for two consecutive seasons. The Spanish tactician made it clear that Arsenal will have a busy transfer window.

Frank Leboeuf asks Chelsea to sign Real Madrid superstar Rodrygo amid Arsenal interest

Rodrygo - Source: Getty

In an interview with ESPN, former Chelsea star Frank Leboeuf urged the Blues to sign Real Madrid superstar Rodrygo amid Arsenal's interest. He believed Rodrygo could be an excellent addition to Enzo Maresca's squad and said (via Metro):

"Yes, because he’s is different class. He has some experience, he knows the top level. Comparing him to the others who came and didn’t perform for Chelsea. There were some unknown from the world of football, but Rodrygo is a different level and definitely a good signing but I think he would cost a lot."

Much like the Gunners, their bitter rivals, Chelsea, will also be raiding the market to sign new forwards this summer. Rodrygo could be a great addition for them as well, given his flair and experience. However, Real Madrid will reportedly ask for a whopping €80 million from clubs interested in signing the Brazilian.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are reportedly interested in signing Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams. The Spaniard has also been linked to the Gunners. Real Madrid securing Williams' signing will only be viable if a superstar departs the club, and Rodrygo appears to be the most likely to leave.

