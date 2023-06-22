"Next season, you’ll see the real me" - Chelsea star backs himself to contribute massively

Chelsea winger Noni Madueke has tipped himself to be a success at the club next season. Madueke arrived at Stamford Bridge from PSV Eindhoven in January and has scored once in 21 appearances across competitions.

Madueke, 21, has backed himself to be a bigger success at the club next season under new manager Mauricio Pochettino. In a recent interview, the English attacker said (via Pys):

"I definitely performed well last season, showed my ability, but next season, you’ll see the real me. Next season, I want to contribute massively to Chelsea winning. That’s it."

He added:

“We’re all buzzing to come back in pre-season with the new manager, forget last year and bring Chelsea back to where they’re meant to be, fighting for titles.”

The Blues had a tumultuous campaign last term. They finished 12th in the Premier League. Mauricio Pochettino, who previously managed Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain, will look to steady the ship next season.

N'Golo Kante pens emotional goodbye message to Chelsea

N'Golo Kante has ended his eventful seven-season association with the Blues. The Frenchman has completed a move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad, bringing an end to his time in London.

Since arriving from Leicester City in 2016, Kante was a key player, helping the west Londoners win the Premier League and UEFA Champions League, among other trophies. Kante made 269 appearances across competitions.

The 32-year-old recently penned an emotional goodbye message, writing (via Chelsea's website):

"Fans, players, managers, medical staff, board members, all those who have been with me during these last seven seasons in this legendary club. Only good memories, great victories and memorable titles won by your side. From the bottom of my heart, thank you very much, I will never forget you."

He added:

"And, of course, last but not least, I thank my family, my friends, who have always been by my side in good and bad times, without forgetting my agent, Karim as well as my advisors Rachid and Driss, who have given me such precious support since my beginnings and have been a major part of my success."

Kante concluded:

"These past times have not been easy for us and our family, but we were able to stay united to face rumours and lies. See you soon for new adventures on the pitch with Al Ittihad and the French national team."

Kante's arrival is a massive boost for the Saudi Pro League and Al-Ittihad. He will join Karim Benzema in the Jeddah-based club, that won the SPL last season as he embarks on a new journey.

