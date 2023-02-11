“Neymar and 10 bums” – Fans laugh at PSG line-up for Monaco game as Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe miss out

Fans claimed that Neymar is the only known superstar in Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s lineup to face AS Monaco as Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe missed the game due to injuries.

Mbappe has been nursing a hamstring issue after suffering a knock against Montpellier on February 2. Messi, meanwhile, has an overload on his hamstring and has been rested as a precautionary measure ahead of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 showdown against Bayern Munich.

Gianluigi Donnarumma starts in goal for the Parisian club. Timothee Pembele, El Chadaille Bitshiabu, Marquinhos, and Juan Bernat form the back four. Vitinha, Warren Zaire-Emery, Danilo Pereira, and Carlos Soler form the midfield. Hugo Ekitike partners Neymar in the attack.

The onus will be upon the Brazilian superstar to carry the team's offensive duties in the absence of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. The no. 10 has been in dazzling form this season, scoring 17 goals and providing 16 assists in 26 games this campaign.

Christophe Galtier's side are currently top of the Ligue 1 table with 54 points from 22 games and hold an eight-point lead over second-placed Olympique Marseille. AS Monaco are fourth with 44 points from 22 games.

Fans, however, are seemingly unaware of a few players that are featuring in PSG's first XI. They even claimed that the French capital-based team shouldn't be called a super team.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after PSG's lineup against AS Monaco was announced:

PSGhub @PSGhub PSG’s XI vs. Monaco



Donnarumma - Marquinhos, Danilo, Bitshiabu - Pembélé, Vitinha, Soler, Bernat - Zaïre-Emery - Neymar, Ekitike. PSG’s XI vs. MonacoDonnarumma - Marquinhos, Danilo, Bitshiabu - Pembélé, Vitinha, Soler, Bernat - Zaïre-Emery - Neymar, Ekitike. 🔴🔵 PSG’s XI vs. Monaco Donnarumma - Marquinhos, Danilo, Bitshiabu - Pembélé, Vitinha, Soler, Bernat - Zaïre-Emery - Neymar, Ekitike.

🏀 @y_oungboy @PSGhub What is this line up tears and some people still call this PSG team a super team. @PSGhub What is this line up tears and some people still call this PSG team a super team.

AS Monaco star explained how facing PSG superstars like Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe motivates him

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Ahead of AS Monaco's clash against PSG at the Stade Louis II, defender Caio Henrique revealed that facing superstar attackers like Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe is a motivating task for him.

The Brazilian defender told ESPN Brazil:

“We are in a good moment, without defeats for seven games and growing at the right moment, Facing PSG is always very complicated, as it is a great team, with great players and world-class stars, such as Neymar, Messi and Mbappé."

"But on the other hand, On the other hand, it also motivates us to get on the pitch and play a great game.”

Henrique, however, won't get the chance to take on Messi or Mbappe during the match later tonight.

Poll : 0 votes