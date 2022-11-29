Neymar attempting to convince Brazilian forward to join PSG over Barcelona, Real Madrid and Chelsea: Reports

According to ESPN, Brazil ace Neymar Jr. has been trying to convince compatriot Endrick to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) over Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Chelsea.

Endrick has emerged as a target for top European clubs after his performances for Palmeiras' youth side. He scored 165 goals in 169 games for Palmeiras' youth side at Copinha 2022.

He made his senior debut in October and has scored three goals in seven games since. Endrick has managed three goals in seven games in the Brazilian Serie A.

Chelsea Dodgers 🧢 @TheBlueDodger PSG are preparing a second offer for Endrick. The expectation is the new offer will be higher than his €60m release clause. PSG bets on Neymar to try to convince Endrick to play in Paris. Barcelona, Real Madrid & Chelsea are also in the fight.



Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Chelsea are battling it out to secure his signature, with PSG also interested.

However, he is only 16 and a move to Europe will not be feasible for the prodigy before he turns 18 in 2024. However, a deal is expected to be signed at the start of next year.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has confirmed that the club have opened talks with the player. Chelsea, meanwhile, hosted Endrick and his family at the Cobham training ground. Real Madrid are also keen on adding him to their ranks.

However, Neymar is trying to convince his compatriot to join the French club. His influence might be a big factor in the player deciding his future.

Ronaldo shared a message for PSG superstar Neymar

Brazil v Serbia: Group G - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: PSG superstar Neymar

Brazilian great Ronaldo shared a message for PSG forward Neymar after the attacker suffered an injury during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Ronaldo wrote on Instagram:

"Your talent, by the way, has taken you so far, so high, that there is love and admiration for you in every corner of the world, And it is also for this reason, for having reached where he has, for the success he has achieved, that he has to deal with so much envy and evil."

He added:

"On a level of celebrating the injury of a star like you, with a story like yours. How far have we come? What world is this? What message are we passing on to our young people?"

Ronaldo urged Neymar to ignore all the hate and focus on returning back to action much stronger and continuing to score more goals. He wrote:

"There will always be people rooting against you, but it is sad to see society on a path of trivialising intolerance, of normalising hate speech. It is against this verbal violence with destructive power that I write to you today: come back stronger! Smarter! Hungry for goals! The good you do on and off the field is much greater than envy towards you."

He added:

"Don't forget for a second the journey that made you a world football idol. Brazil loves you! ...Don't exalt the cowards and envious. Celebrate the love that comes from most of your country. You will bounce back Neymar! And may all the hate turn into fuel."

The former Barcelona man will likely miss out on Brazil's final group-stage game against Cameroon on December 2. Le Selecao have already qualified for the last 16.

