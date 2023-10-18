Neymar breaks down in tears after being stretchered off with injury during Brazil’s World Cup qualifier against Uruguay 

Neymar broke down in tears after he was forced off on a stretcher in Brazil's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Uruguay on Wednesday (October 18).

The Al-Hilal superstar fell to the ground after a collision with Uruguayan midfielder Nicolas de la Cruz in the 45+1st minute. He rolled around in agony and was soon taken off by a stretcher with both sets of players surrounding him.

Neymar held his head in his hands while being taken off and he was replaced by Richarlison in the 45+4th minute. Fears grow over the extent of the Brazilian's injury with Selecao's all-time top goalscorer appearing to have hurt his lower leg.

Brazil were 1-0 down to Uruguay at the time after Darwin Nunez struck in the 42nd minute. The Liverpool striker pulled off a bullet header to put La Celeste ahead at the Estadio Centenario.

However, all the talk is now about Selecao's star man and how long he could face on the sidelines. He underwent ankle surgery earlier this year which led to him missing 14 Ligue 1 games for Paris Saint-Germain.

Brazil interim coach Fernando Diniz defended Neymar as one of the best in the world

Fernando Diniz defended the under-fire Selecao superstar.

Neymar had a bucket of popcorn thrown at him by a fan after Brazil's 1-1 draw with Venezuela in a World Cup qualifier on October 13. The Al-Hilal star was heavily criticized for his showing in the draw.

However, Selecao caretaker boss Fernando Diniz defended the 31-year-old amid criticism over his recent performance. He said (via ESPN):

"No coach in the world would give up on Neymar with the hunger he has and the desire he has."

The former Barcelona winger provided the assist for Gabriel Magalhaes' goal in the draw against Venezuela. Diniz alluded to this by insisting he's one of the world's greatest:

"Again, [against Venezuela] he was decisive, he provided an assist. I already said that Neymar is one of the greatest players in the history of Brazilian football and world football."

The Selecao frontman became their all-time top goalscorer in September, with 79 goals in 128 caps. He overtook the late great Pele and it was a feat that led to many lauding the former PSG star.

He moved to Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal in the summer from the Parc des Princes in a €90 million move. He's started his new adventure with Al-Za'eem with one goal and three assists in five games across competitions.