"Neymar does everything to help PSG" - Chelsea star explains main reason behind Brazilian forward's incredible form this season

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has heaped praise on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar and Brazil teammate Neymar, calling him a 'magician'.

The forward has been in stupendous form this season for PSG, having scored 11 and assisted eight goals in 11 appearances so far.

He was also on target for Brazil, scoring in their 5-1 win over Tunisia and assisting twice in their 3-0 demolition of Ghana.

"Neymar is amazing, a magician, he had big injuries, but this year he was able to prepare well during the holidays, I was with him in Brazil & I saw him, Neymar is doing everything to help PSG."

Following Selecao's win over Tunisia on Tuesday, September 27, Silva shed light on how Neymar spent the off-season fine-tuning his skills and preparing for the 2022-23 season.

The result, Silva believes, is now showing in his performances. And with the World Cup coming up, it bodes well for Brazil that their most star forward is in great form.

The result, Silva believes, is now showing in his performances. And with the World Cup coming up, it bodes well for Brazil that their most star forward is in great form.

“Neymar is going to be Brazil’s leader in Qatar" - Brazil legend Kaka on PSG star's World Cup expectations

Former AC Milan and Real Madrid superstar Kaka has backed the Brazilian forward to be the leader of the pack. But he has also urged the 30-year-old star to share attacking responsibilities with the talented youngsters around him.

He will have the likes of Vinicius Jr, Raphinha, Richarlison and Antony playing alongside him in the upcoming tournament.

“Neymar is going to be Brazil’s leader in Qatar, but it’s very important that he has players like Vinicius on his side. At the 2018 World Cup, Ney was the absolute protagonist, but now we have Vini, Raphinha, Richarlison, Antony, who are not young promises but confirmed players,” Kaka said in an interview with MARCA (via PSG Talk).

The former Barcelona star will next be in action on Sunday, October 2, for the French giants as they resume their Ligue 1 campaign after the international break. They will welcome Nice to the Parc des Princes and will aim to maintain their lead at the top of the table.

They are still unbeaten this season, leading the league table with 22 points in eight matches. The Parisians have won both their Champions League matches as well, defeating Juventus and Maccabi Haifa in both their Group H matches so far.

