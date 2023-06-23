Neymar could face $1 million fine over ‘environmental infractions’ in Brazil

Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil superstar Neymar could be slapped with a hefty $1 million fine for conducting unauthorized construction at his mansion in Rio de Janeiro, according to Agence France-Presse.

The Brazilian icon bought the property in question in Mangaratiba, which is 130 kilometers away from Rio in 2016. The mansion is in line with the player's status as it sits on 10,000 square meters of land and has a helipad, gym and spa among other facilities.

However, Neymar has landed in hot water after conducting an illegal construction project at the property. According to the aforementioned source, the work was stopped by authorities by authorities on Thursday (June 22) after they found several 'environmental infractions'.

The officials discovered the superstar's people had diverted a waterway and taken water from a river without permission for the construction project. The PSG superstar is also guilty of excavating and moving land, stone and rocks without permission. Furthermore, the authorities also flagged the illegal use of beach sand at the site.

Complaints by others on social media prompted the officials to check the construction project, as per the report. The mayor's office has confirmed that they will now assess the damage caused and issue a fine of at least five million reais ($1 million).

The PSG superstar's father, Neymar da Silva Santos, can be heard arguing with officials in a video that has emerged on local media. The player's representatives in Brazil, meanwhile, are yet to respond to the issue.

Neymar has had little joy this year

Neymar's hopes of winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup ended after Brazil bowed out of the tournament in Qatar after losing to Croatia on penalties in the quarterfinals in December. He then picked up an ankle injury during PSG's 4-3 home win against Lille in Ligue 1 in February. The forward has been sidelined since and underwent surgery in Doha in March.

The superstar has also been having a tough time off the field as he was exposed for cheating on his partner Bruna Biancardi. Brazilian influencer Fernanda Campos revealed that she got intimate with the footballer at an apartment in Sao Paulo on the eve of Brazilian Valentine's Day (June 12). She also provided screenshots of their chats to the media to back her claims.

Neymar eventually owed up to his mistake and issued a public apology to his Bruna Biancardi on Instagram this week. It's worth noting that the influencer is pregnant with the couple's first child. It remains to be seen if she has forgiven the PSG superstar for his fault.

