Who is Fernanda Campos? Meet the influencer who exposed PSG superstar Neymar for cheating on Bruna Biancardi

Fernanda Campos is the influencer with whom Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar cheated on his pregnant girlfriend Bruna Biancardi. Let's learn more about the social media personality who then exposed the Brazilian icon.

Neymar announced through social media in April that he is expecting his first child with Bruna Biancardi. However, the superstar's loyalty to his partner has been put under the microscope after Brazilian blogger Fernanda Campos recently accused him of infidelity.

Campos told Brazilian website Metrópoles that she met the PSG superstar at an apartment in Sao Paulo on the eve of Brazilian Valentine's Day, which is celebrated on June 12. The pair allegedly spent 40 minutes together during which they got intimate. Campos also provided screenshots of their chats to support her claims.

For those who don't know, Campos is a social media influencer who hails from Carmo do Rio Claro, in Minas Gerais, Brazil. Having made a name for herself on the internet since her adolescence, she now resides in Sao Paulo, according to CARAS.

Campos' Instagram handle, which goes by the username feercamppos, has over 450,000 followers. As an influencer, she mainly produces fashion, beauty and lifestyle content for her fans. However, it's worth noting that the account has been taken down since the blogger exposed Neymar.

The Brazilian blogger, who claimed she didn't know about the player's relationship with Bruna Biancardi when they got intimate, has an online course titled 'Método Mente Milionária', which reportedly provides tips on how to make money using social media. She is also said to have a website where she makes her content available.

According to the screenshots shared by Campos, the PSG star started exchanging texts with her in November before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. At the time, the superstar said that his relationship with Bruna Biancardi was 'wavering', although they eventually reconciled in January.

PSG superstar Neymar apologizes to Bruna Biancardi for being unfaithful

On Wednesday (June 21), Neymar admitted that he had been unfaithful to his Bruna Biancardi. The PSG superstar also publicly apologized to his pregnant girlfriend on Instagram after being exposed by Fernanda Campos of infidelity. He wrote:

"I made a mistake. I made a mistake with you. I dare say that I make mistakes every day, on and off the pitch. But I solve my mistakes in my personal life at home, in my intimacy with my family and my friends."

He added that he felt the need to apologize publicly although he has already spoken to Bruna Biancardi privately:

"All of this affected one of the most special people in my life. The woman I dreamed of following by my side, the mother of my child. It reached her family, which is now my family. This reached its intimacy in such a special moment as motherhood, continues the player. Bru, I have already apologized for my mistakes, for the useless exposure, but I feel obliged to reaffirm it publicly. If a private matter has gone public, the apology should be made public."

The Brazil and PSG icon concluded by saying that he cannot imagine a life without his partner

"I can't imagine myself without you. I don't know if it will work between us, but TODAY you can be sure that I want to try. Our purpose will prevail, our love for our baby will prevail, our love for each other will strengthen us."

According to what Campos told Metrópoles, Neymar tried hard to contact her after she exposed him. However, the influencer continuously rejected his calls. The PSG superstar then accused her of using his name for fame.

Campos also recently took a massive dig at Neymar for having her Instagram account taken down. She said that the player managed to keep her off the social media platform longer than he satisfied her in bed.

