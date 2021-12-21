Neymar jokingly swears at Lionel Messi and Argentine PSG teammates after Copa America trophy show off on Instagram

PSG’s Neymar jokingly swore at the trio of Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, and Leandro Paredes on Instagram.

The four players are among a total of seven South Americans that are currently in PSG’s squad.

Paredes posted a picture of himself along with Messi and Di Maria, showing off the 2021 Copa America trophy. Argentina won a major international trophy for the first time in 34 years by defeating Brazil in the final in July.

Neymar plays alongside fellow Brazilians Marquinhos and Rafinha, and it's safe to assume that none of them would have been too pleased with Paredes’ post.

However, Neymar went one step ahead and jokingly swore at his teammates. He also added a laughing emoticon in the comment.

Neymar is currently injured and is reportedly looking to return in time for PSG’s Champions league knockout stage first leg against Real Madrid on February 22.

Can PSG win the elusive Champions League crown this year?

PSG currently boasts three of the most gifted attacking superstars in the world. With Mbappe expected to complete a dream move to Real Madrid in the summer, the current season might prove to be the French club’s best chance at winning the Champions League.

Mauricio Pochettino has expressed concern over playing the three superstars together and was also recently linked to the Manchester United job. The Argentinian coach has also spoken about the high pressure at the club and the disappointment that comes after games where they don’t score a handful of goals.

PSG also boast a lot of attacking depth and have one of the most stacked squads ever seen in club football. With Sergio Ramos also settling down now, the team has more than enough quality to win the Champions League this year.

PSG are currently sitting pretty at the top of Ligue 1 with a 13-point lead over second-placed Marseille. This will allow Pochettino to lock in his focus on that elusive Champions League title.

