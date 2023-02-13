"Neymar to Newcastle, Messi to Arsenal. Who says no" - Twitter reacts as rumors of PSG getting rid of Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr emerge

Football fans on Twitter are dreaming of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) duo Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr arriving in the Premier League amid rumors of a potential departure. Foot Mercato reports that the Parisians are preparing for both Messi, 35, and Neymar, 31, to depart the Parc des Princes.

The attacking duo have been in scintillating form this season, scoring 32 goals and providing 30 assists. However, Messi has been locked in talks over a new contract. However, there has been no successful conclusion. His current deal expires at the end of the season. A decision over his future may rest on how PSG perform in the UEFA Champions League. They face Bayern Munich in the last 16.

Meanwhile, Neymar has grown closer to being open to leaving the Parc des Princes. PSG's sporting advisor Luis Campos opened the door for the Brazilian to exit, advising the club's president Nasser al-Khelaifi to formulate his exit. This is despite his contract renewing in the summer until 2027. He knows that the Parisians' protagonist Kylian Mbappe is not against his departure.

This has created hysteria on social media, with many fans envisioning the exciting duo arriving in the Premier League or even returning to Barcelona.

One fan suggested that Messi join league leaders Arsenal, while Neymar arrives at high-flying Newcastle United:

"Neymar to Newcastle, Messi to Arsenal. Who says no."

Meanwhile, a Barcelona fan urged president Joan Laporta to formulate the return of Messi to the Nou Camp:

"Por favor, (Joan Laporta) [Home emoji]."

Here's how Twitter reacted to the incredible rumor that Lionel Messi and Neymar may be set to depart PSG:

Kumaraswamy R @r_kumaraswamy @PSGhub @Santi_J_FM If Neymar is gone then Messi is definitely leaving. No second thought for him. @PSGhub @Santi_J_FM If Neymar is gone then Messi is definitely leaving. No second thought for him.

Nabeel @afcnabeel @PSGhub @Santi_J_FM Psg thinking Messi will stay if Neymar leaves is hilarious @PSGhub @Santi_J_FM Psg thinking Messi will stay if Neymar leaves is hilarious

PSG's Lionel Messi admits he would like to have had more fun with Neymar at Barcelona

Lionel Messi on his relationship with Neymar.

Lionel Messi and Neymar spent four seasons together at the Nou Camp as part of one of the most successful Barcelona sides in history. They lifted the UEFA Champions League, La Liga title twice, and the Copa del Rey three times.

The duo were part of the infamous MSN trio, including former Barca striker Luis Suarez. They are often considered the greatest trio in La Liga history, scoring an impressive 122 goals in 2015.

However, Neymar ended his time with the Blaugrana in 2017 when he joined PSG for a world record €222.2 million. Messi reflected on his time playing with the Brazilian at Barcelona with regret. He told TUDN Mexico:

“Neymar and I know each other by heart, we spent a lot of time in Barcelona. I would have liked to have more fun with him in Barcelona, but life brought us together in Paris."

They have continued their friendship in the French capital after Messi joined the Parisians in 2021 following the expiration of his contract with Barca. He added:

"We are happy to be together. I love playing with him and being with him every day.”

