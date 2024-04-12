“Neymar is pathetic”, “Absolutely finished” - Fans left stunned by Neymar’s ‘addiction’ as video of daughter’s birthday party emerges

In 2023, Brazilian forward Neymar joined Al Hilal from Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain. Last year he and Bruna Biancardi announced the birth of their daughter Mavie.

Recently, a video of his daughter’s birthday party surfaced on social media, where it appears that Neymar is playing online poker during the celebration. Fans flooded social media with posts criticizing his actions.

Here is a collection of their posts on X:

One fan wrote:

"Guy actually has a problem"

Another mocked:

"You gotta respect the hustle"

"Neymar is pathetic," another fan chimed in.

One user said:

"Not a good look"

"Bro is developing a gambling addiction," read another post.

One fan said:

"He’s legit addicted lol"

While another wrote:

"Addicted"

In June 2023, the former Barcelona star issued a public apology to Bruna Biancardi after reports of him cheating on his pregnant girlfriend surfaced. He faced backlash from fans online back then as well.

The 32-year-old admitted it on social media and wrote:

"Bru, I have already apologized for my mistakes, for the useless exposure, but I feel obliged to reaffirm it publicly. If a private matter has gone public, the apology should be made public."

Last year, Canadian online streamer and former pro gamer, xQc, expressed outrage after he found Neymar gambling on stream using a website called Blaze.

Neymar's Al Hilal's current standing in the Saudi Pro League

Al Hilal are currently at the top of the Saudi Pro League with 77 points in 27 matches. They have won all of their last five league fixtures. They face Al-Ahli Saudi next in the league on April 19, 2024.

On April 11, 2024, Al Hilal bagged a 4-1 victory against Al-Ittihad in the final of the Saudi Super Cup, winning the cup for the fifth time.

The Riyadh-based club will play against Al Ain in the first leg of the semi-finals of the AFC Champions League on April 16, 2024. They have claimed the league title four times (1991, 2000, 2019, and 2021).

