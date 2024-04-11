"Disgusting" "Figo treatment next week" - Barcelona fans call Ousmane Dembele a snake for scoring and celebrating passionately against them

Barcelona beat Paris Saint-Germain 3-2 in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday night (April 10).

The La Liga giants opened the scoring in the 37th minute through Brazilian winger Raphinha as Barca headed into the half-time break with a slender lead.

PSG winger Ousmane Dembele netted the equalizer just three minutes into the second half. As the former Barcelona player celebrated his goal, Barca fans flooded social media with posts against him. expressing their disappointment.

Here is a collection of their posts on X:

"Have some shame"

"What a snake"

"Dembele get ready when you have to play away game aswell"

"What a shame !!! He dont deserve the love barcelona give it to him ( Rata)"

"I can’t wait to see his face when he gets the boos he deserves at the return leg," read another.

"Can't wait for him to return to camp nou. Traitor."

Ousmane Dembele joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 before leaving the club in 2023.

Dembele made a total of 185 appearances for Barca, registering 40 goals and 43 assists.

During his time at Camp Nou, the Frenchman won three La Liga titles (2017–18, 2018–19, and 2022–23), two Copa del Rey trophies (2017–18, and 2020–21), and two Spanish Super Cups (2018, and 2022–23).

Barcelona bagged a lead in the first leg

Following Ousmane Dembele's equalizer, PSG took the lead through Vitinha in the 50th minute. Barca's Raphinha then netted his second goal of the game in the 62nd minute, with Andreas Christensen scoring the winner in the 77th minute.

Although there was plenty of time for an equalizer, PSG failed to score and succumbed to a 3-2 loss at home.

For the last two seasons, Barcelona were eliminated from the group stage of the Champions League. The last time they made it to the semi-finals of the continental competition was in the 2018-19 season.

The second leg will be played on Tuesday, April 16.

