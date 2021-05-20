Neymar picks qualities of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and more for his ultimate player

Neymar has picked some qualities of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to form his ultimate player. The Brazilian also named the qualities of N'Golo Kante, Kylian Mbappe, and others to complete his ideal footballer.

Red Bull Neymar Jr's Five returns this summer and the Brazilian was talking about its launch. He was asked to make his ultimate player and the PSG star picked some exciting qualities from Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and more.

"Oh man… the perfect player?! [Should I consider myself or not?] I can consider myself, good. I think the physicality of Cristiano Ronaldo, Ibrahimovic's elasticity, the heading game of Sergio Ramos, Mbappe's speed, the left leg of Lionel Messi, my right foot, [Robert] Lewandowski's positioning, the tackling of [N'Golo] Kante and the creativity in midfield of [Marco] Verratti," said Neymar.

When asked about his plans for this year and what he is looking to achieve, Neymar revealed he wanted to represent Brazil at the Olympic Games. However, he cast doubt on the possibility of that happening but did not give a reason for the same.

"My plans for this year are to win every competition that I'll take part in. I'm not sure if I will be playing the Olympic Games, but I know I love to win and I want to play as many competitions as possible. Let's see what happens," said Neymar.

Who can be the next Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi from Brazil?

Neymar was also asked to pick the best Brazilian talents he would love to see competing in Europe soon. The Brazilian named Gabriel Menino, Ciao Jorge, Gerson and Gabigol as the top talents who should be making the move soon.

"Gabriel Menino... there's also Caio Jorge from Santos FC, he's very talented. I've watched two matches of Libertadores, where he was playing, he might shine in Europe. I also like Gerson from Flamengo very much. His time in Brazil has already passed, he needs to come to Europe! Gabigol can do a great job in Europe also," said Neymar.

Can any of these players emulate Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi? Only time will tell.