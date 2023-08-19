Neymar refuses to invite Kylian Mbappe as he hosts farewell party before leaving PSG for Al-Hilal: Reports

Long-time PSG teammates Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have apparently parted on a sour note, with the former refusing to invite the Frenchman to his farewell party.

As reported by the French media outlet le10sport, the Brazilian winger hosted a gathering to bid farewell to his PSG teammates, skipping Kylian Mbappe's name from the invitee list.

The duo have shared a rocky history outside the field, with reports of an internal feud between the two surfacing at regular intervals.

With Neymar securing a cash-rich move to Saudi outfit Al Hilal, the coast seems to have been cleared for Mbappe. The deal is said to fetch the Parisians close to €100m, with Neymar set to earn a whopping $400m in the course of two seasons, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

While the two wingers have not publicly commented on the dispute, the Saudi-bound forward recently sparked controversy by liking a post on Instagram that highlighted the rift between them.

The 2022 World Cup golden boot winner seemingly insisted on the departure of Neymar in a bid to acquire the left-wing position for himself.

Mbappe's apparent prayers have been answered, with the 31-year-old Brazilian finally securing a move away from Parc des Princes, following a lot of speculation.

The former Barcelona attacker returned the favor by not inviting his now-ex-teammate to his farewell party, a festivity that was attended by club captain Marquinhos.

Kylian Mbappe made an unexpected return to the Parisians' first team following a lengthy debate on his future at the club. Interestingly enough, his reintegration came on the same day that Neymar's transfer to Al Hilal was confirmed.

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have had a fruitful on-field stay in Paris

Despite their off-field antics, the duo has complimented each other multiple times on the ground. The two forwards have shared the pitch 136 times, providing a joint goal contribution of 54 in the process (source: Transfermarkt).

With them at the heart of their attack, PSG managed to secure every domestic title available, winning five Ligue 1 titles, three French Cup titles, two French League Cup titles, and four French Super Cup titles.

Nevertheless, European glory has always eluded the club, with the Parisians bowing out in the Round of 16 stage a whopping four times since 2017.

They did come close to getting their hands on the coveted UEFA Champions League trophy in 2020, only to lose to a rampant Bayern Munich side in the final.