Neymar shares awkward hug with smiling Kylian Mbappe as he bids final goodbye to PSG teammates before Al-Hilal transfer

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe shared an awkward hug as the Brazilian superstar bid goodbye to his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammates before his Al-Hilal transfer.

The 31-year-old has joined the Saudi Pro League club for a fee of £78 million. He leaves the Parisians after six seasons in the French capital. He made 173 appearances across competitions, bagging 118 goals and 77 assists.

One of his most prominent partners during the Paris stint was Kylian Mbappe. The pair shared the pitch 136 times for the French club and combined for 54 goals. They gave fans many memorable moments to savor with their undeniable on-field talents.

However, there have been much speculation about their relationship. As Neymar bid goodbye to his PSG teammates before his move to the Middle East, he was spotted sharing a hug with Kylian Mbappe.

Al-Hilal were previously interested in Mbappe as well and offered the Frenchman a record-breaking salary of €200 million per year. However, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner didn't accept the transfer. The Saudi Pro League club, though, have managed to add Mbappe's former Brazilian teammate to their ranks.

Ousmane Dembele set to partner Kylian Mbappe in PSG's attack after Neymar's departure

While Neymar has often spent spells on the sidelines with injuries, there's no denying the fact that when fit, the Brazilian superstar was a key player for the French club.

Hence, the Parisians need a decent replacement after his departure. Ousmane Dembele has been signed by the French giants from Barcelona for £50.4 million.

Dembele and Mbappe have been playing together for France for a while, and the pair are now set to combine for PSG. Considering the blistering pace of both players, fans could be in for a treat when they take the field together.

However, considering Dembele's fitness concerns, fans would like to see the Frenchman focus on staying injury-free.