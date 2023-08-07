Neymar spotted with Real Madrid duo in Ibiza as superstar trio enjoy downtime with 2 bikini-clad models

Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar, along with Real Madrid stars Vinicius Junior and Eder Militao, was spotted spending some downtime with two bikini-clad models in Ibiza.

The Brazilian superstars enjoyed some time out together and were seen riding motorboats. Apart from that, the trio were also seen in a luxurious boat. Two models, one of them clad in a skimpy yellow bikini, was also spotted.

Neymar, Militao and Vinicius are teammates for Brazil. While the latter two play for Real Madrid, while the other plays for PSG. The Brazil No. 10., though, has been heavily linked with a return to his former club Barcelona. Amidst the rumours, he was spotted having some good time in Ibiza.

The PSG ace returned to action following a prolonged injury absence after having to undergo ankle surgery last season. He scored twice and assisted once as the Parisians beat Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors 3-0 in their final pre-season friendly of the season.

Vinicius and Militao, meanwhile, were a part of the Los Blancos team that concluded their pre-season in the United States. Vinicius found the back of the net in the team's final preparation game against Juventus, netting his side's only goal in a 3-1 defeat.

Agent claims Real Madrid tried to sign Neymar

Neymar was a Barcelona player and was Real Madrid's rival during his time in La Liga. The Brazilian, though, completed a world record €222 million move to PSG in the summer of 2017.

Agent Andre Curry has now claimed that since the Brazilian's move to the French capital, Los Blancos have tried to bring the player to the Spanish capital and even offered Vinicius in a swap deal (via Be Soccer):

"Real Madrid never accepted losing Neymar by paying 100 million euros more than Barcelona to the player.

"They have always been in search of Ney. Vinicius and Rodrygo are great players, but they are not Ney. When he was at Barcelona, he was spectacular, and, I think, he made a big mistake when he moved to Ligue 1."

Curry added:

"He (Florentino Perez) tried during the first two seasons and in all those times with Ney and now with Mbappe, Vinicius was offered in a swap deal.

"Leonardo was asking for Vinicius in the negotiations, and he was there, although the deal never went through. Ney, if he hadn't left Barcelona, would surely have one or two Ballon d'Or (awards)".

Neymar, though, is now linked with a return to Barcelona, so he could once again become Los Blancos' direct opponent. Fans will keep a keen eye on the superstar's future.