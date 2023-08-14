Neymar wages revealed as he prepares to undergo medical ahead of €90m Al Hilal move: Reports

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) star Neymar is set to earn a whopping €100 million per year as he inches close to completing a move to Al Hilal (via Get Football News France). The Saudi Pro League outfit will reportedly pay €90 million to the Parisian club for their forward.

The former Barcelona man will undergo his medical in the coming hours before signing for the Saudi Arabian club. Should things go according to plan, the 31-year-old's six-year stint at PSG will come to an end.

He moved from Barcelona to the Ligue 1 side in 2017 for a reported fee of €222 million. During his stay at the Parc des Princes, the attacker scored 118 goals and provided 77 assists from 173 appearances across all competitions. He won the Ligue 1 five times but failed to get his hands on the UEFA Champions League trophy.

The Brazil international will be joining former Premier League stars Ruben Neves and Kalidou Koulibaly at his new club. Despite being linked to Chelsea and Barcelona during the course of the summer, it finally looks as though Neymar's future is decided. The player will now look forward to a new challenge in Saudi Arabia after being told he was surplus to requirements at PSG.

"He’ll end up in Saudi"- Andy Townsend called Neymar's move to Saudi Arabia

PSG (via Getty Images)

Football commentator Andy Townsend called Neymar's move to Saudi Arabia amid rumors of a potential move to Chelsea. Townsend believed that a transfer to the Premier League would not favor the Brazil international, given its physicality.

The 31-year-olf forward was also linked with a dream return to his former club, Barcelona. However, the player is now closing in on a move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal. Speaking to talkSPORT earlier this month, Townsend said:

"I don’t think he’ll survive in the #PL at this stage of his career. He’ll end up in Saudi! He wouldn’t be what everyone wants. If PSG want money, nobody will compete."

PSG have reportedly accepted an offer of €90 million from the Saudi Arabian club to let go of their star player. Neymar will undergo his medical in the coming hours before officially joining Al-Hilal, as per Foot Mercato.