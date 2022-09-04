“Neymar will not love this,” “Meanwhile Ronaldo gets benched for Elanga” – Fans hilariously react as they hail Lionel Messi setting up brace for Kylian Mbappe during PSG’s 3-0 win over Nantes

PSG fans have reacted to Lionel Messi setting up Kylian Mbappe twice against Nantes, with some speculating that Neymar may be jealous.

The Ligue 1 champions continued their unbeaten start to the season with a convincing 3-0 victory at Nantes, despite Neymar starting the game on the bench.

PSG took the lead in the 18th minute when Messi drove into space and found Mbappe, who took a touch to cut inside before burying his chance past the goalkeeper.

The Parisians' task was made a lot easier when Nantes midfielder Fabio was sent off for a knee-high challenge on Vitinha. The reckless challenge forced the Portuguese midfielder off later in the first half as he was clearly injured.

Christophe Galtier's side soon doubled their lead when Mbappe unselfishly laid off Messi following a quick counter-attack.

The Argentine maestro's shot was blocked, but he squared it back to the French superstar who fired home. The latter was denied the chance to secure his hat-trick as he was replaced by Neymar just after the hour mark.

The Brazilian superstar had an immediate impact on proceedings as his shot smacked off the crossbar, only to bounce to Nuno Mendes who made it 3-0.

The win should give PSG some momentum heading into the Champions League opener against Juventus on Tuesday night.

After the game, supporters of the French champions took to Twitter to praise both Mbappe and Messi, who stole the show at the Stade de la Beaujoire:

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe enjoy incredible starts to their PSG seasons

Europe's biggest clubs will surely be taking note of the start that the Parisians have made this term, having already scored 24 goals in six top-flight games.

Galtier appears to have found a formula that works for the iconic front three, following a difficult season for Messi in particular last season. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has already scored three times and registered six assists in his opening half a dozen games.

Meanwhile, Neymar and Mbappe currently top the Ligue 1 scoring charts, with both scoring seven times each. However, the Brazilian winger has notched six assists so far, compared to the France international, who is yet to provide one.

While PSG have easily despatched sides in the French top-flight, the real test will come this week when they begin their European adventure. The Paris-based club are still searching for their inaugural Champions League crown and have been drawn in a group alongside Juventus, Maccabi Haifa, and Benfica.

