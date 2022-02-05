“Nice idea to ensure that Lukaku doesn’t feel homesick” – Chelsea fans mock club for what they made record-signing do 

Chelsea fans have taken to Twitter to make fun of the club and record signing Romelu Lukaku, following the Blues' new clothing line release.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC



That Gold Lion: from the stadium to our city streets. 🦁



#ClubCulture | #ThePrideOfLondon Introducing The Pride of London collection with @nikefootball ! 🤩That Gold Lion: from the stadium to our city streets. 🦁 Introducing The Pride of London collection with @nikefootball! 🤩 That Gold Lion: from the stadium to our city streets. 🦁#ClubCulture | #ThePrideOfLondon

Chelsea tweeted a post about their new 'The Pride of London' collection with Lukaku as the face of the campaign. The attire that the Belgian wore in the tweet had a striking resemblance to Inter Milan's jersey, with its iconic blue and black colour scheme. Blues fans were quick to pick up on what the club had done, with many claiming that the campaign was to appease the striker.

Nouman @nomifooty @ChelseaFC @nikefootball Nice idea to ensure that Lukaku doesn't feel homesick @ChelseaFC @nikefootball Nice idea to ensure that Lukaku doesn't feel homesick 😁

∞ 🅡yan @Ry4nMcC @ChelseaFC

Good PR to get everyone talking about Chelsea new clothing line.

Not convinced it will be flying off the shelves unless you're from North Italy @nikefootball Very funny after Lukaku recent commentsGood PR to get everyone talking about Chelsea new clothing line.Not convinced it will be flying off the shelves unless you're from North Italy @ChelseaFC @nikefootball Very funny after Lukaku recent comments 😂Good PR to get everyone talking about Chelsea new clothing line.Not convinced it will be flying off the shelves unless you're from North Italy https://t.co/XvXM2WPQZw

bella @bellacfc @ChelseaFC @nikefootball i love it because it reminds me of my inter days @ChelseaFC @nikefootball i love it because it reminds me of my inter days https://t.co/HR2fjWaCwX

georgeiinho @spewinladd @ChelseaFC @nikefootball they made rom an inter kit to make him feel more at home @ChelseaFC @nikefootball they made rom an inter kit to make him feel more at home 😭😭😭

Mercy @CFCMercy @ChelseaFC @nikefootball No wonder Lakaka modelled this kit, looks like the Inter Milan kit ffs @ChelseaFC @nikefootball No wonder Lakaka modelled this kit, looks like the Inter Milan kit ffs 😭😭

youngjpizza🇲🇦 @wizardoflondon1 @ChelseaFC @nikefootball you can take lukaku out of inter, but you can’t take the inter in lukaku. @ChelseaFC @nikefootball you can take lukaku out of inter, but you can’t take the inter in lukaku.

The Blues signed the Belgian from Inter Milan for £97.5 million last summer but the striker has had a disappointing return to the Premier League so far. Lukaku has only managed to score five goals in 16 league appearances and has not found the back of the net in any competition since the end of December.

"I'm not happy with the situation" - Lukaku on his Chelsea tenure so far

Lukaku in action for Chelsea

Earlier this season, Lukaku controversially claimed that he was not happy at Chelsea following the slump in his form and that he wanted to return to Inter Milan in the future. He said:

"I'm not happy with the situation but it's my job and I mustn't give up. I think it's right to talk about it [leaving Inter] because I always said that I love Inter and I'll play for them again ... I want to really apologize to the Inter fans because I don't think I should have left Inter the way I did. I hope from the bottom of my heart to go back to Inter and not at the end of my career, but when I'm still at a good enough level to win more trophies,"

He continued,

"I would have stayed at Inter even without him [Conte], the problem was the new contract I asked for. Last summer I went to talk to the Inter board and I asked for a new contract. I said: I'm 28, I want to plan my life in Italy with a new deal... but Inter said no. Maybe there wasn't the economic possibility. For me it was difficult to accept. If there had been the offer of a new contract from Inter last summer as I wanted... we would not be doing this interview now here from London, but quietly from Milano!"

“I’m always thinking about Milano, Milano, Milano... Inter fans are the best in the world. I love the city and the best moment of my career was at Inter. I am in love with Italy - I have Inter in my heart."

