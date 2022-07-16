"Nice option for him to continue his career at the highest level" - Rivaldo names club Cristiano Ronaldo should join amid Manchester United exit rumors

Brazil legend and former Barcelona ace Rivaldo has given his take on Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo's next possible destination. The retired professional believes that rivals Chelsea could be the ideal destination for the Portuguese, who does not want to stop playing at the highest level yet.

The striker has not joined his teammates on their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia, citing "family reasons" as an excuse. However, Cristiano Ronaldo's absence continues to be taken as a sign of the player's agenda to push for an exit from Manchester United.

His agent Jorge Mendes has offered the 37-year old to various clubs including Chelsea and Bayern Munich. He also had a meeting with Barcelona president Joan Laporta and is believed to have offered him the striker.

Rivaldo suggested that a transfer to Chelsea would do well for all parties. He told betting.betfair:

"I see Chelsea as a nice option for him to continue his career at the highest level by competing in both the Premier League and UEFA Champions League - fighting for titles, something he really considers most important at this late stage of his career."

However, the switch that Rivaldo is suggesting does not seem possible either. Fabrizio Romano reported that although new owner Todd Boehly was interested in signing Cristiano Ronaldo, manager Thomas Tuchel is against his signing.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Cristiano Ronaldo was the only player to score more than one hat-trick in the Premier League last season, doing so in back-to-back matches at Old Trafford Cristiano Ronaldo was the only player to score more than one hat-trick in the Premier League last season, doing so in back-to-back matches at Old Trafford 😱 Cristiano Ronaldo was the only player to score more than one hat-trick in the Premier League last season, doing so in back-to-back matches at Old Trafford https://t.co/jO1xbh5Tfz

On the possible switch to Camp Nou, Rivaldo doesn't take this possibility seriously and does not see it as a sensible move.

He added:

"There are rumors circulating that the Portuguese star was a hot topic of conversation between Barcelona president Juan Laporta and the player's agent, though I personally doubt there is any serious interest from the club or even from the player in taking up such a move."

The Manchester United superstar was a thorn in the sights of the Catalan club and its fans during his nine seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Brazilian legend believes it is not worth spoiling the dynamic that the Portuguese has with the Los Blancos faithful.

He said:

"I would not expect the Blaugrana fans to receive the ex-Madrid man very well and at the same time, I also cannot fathom why Cristiano Ronaldo would choose to spoil his beautiful love story at Real Madrid by moving to their oldest rivals. I wouldn't advise such a move in any way, shape or form."

Cristiano Ronaldo rejects ludicrous €275m offer to leave Manchester United

ESPN reported that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has rejected a move to Saudi Arabia. An unnamed club was offering Manchester United €30 million as a signing fee. They were also prepared to make the 37-year-old the highest-paid player in the world, allowing him to earn €275 million in wages over the course of the next two seasons.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Napoli and other elite clubs have distanced themselves from a deal with Ronaldo... Will he stay at Man Utd? 🗣 "That offer from Saudi Arabia is astronomical, but ultimately it does not give Cristiano what he wants"Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Napoli and other elite clubs have distanced themselves from a deal with Ronaldo... Will he stay at Man Utd? 🗣 "That offer from Saudi Arabia is astronomical, but ultimately it does not give Cristiano what he wants"Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Napoli and other elite clubs have distanced themselves from a deal with Ronaldo... Will he stay at Man Utd? 👀 https://t.co/U9QRpWmpEQ

The Portuguese ace, however, is desperate to play in the Champions League as he believes he still has a lot to contribute at the elite level of the game. His desire to leave Manchester United stems from his ambition to safeguard his legacy, which could take a significant hit if he ends up playing in the Europa League.

Hence, a move to Saudi Arabia has been turned down by Cristiano Ronaldo.

