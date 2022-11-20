Nick Pope names the most skillful member of England 2022 FIFA World Cup squad

Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope has told talkSPORT that Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling is the most skillful member of England's 26-man FIFA World Cup squad.

The Three Lions kick off their FIFA World Cup campaign off on Monday, 21 November, against Iran in Group B.

Gareth Southgate's squad is full of impressive attacking talent.

This includes the likes of Manchester City duo Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, and Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, among others.

However, when asked which of the Three Lions players is the most skillful, Pope went with Chelsea's Sterling.

The English attacker arrived at Stamford Bridge from Manchester City this past summer for £47.5 million.

He is renowned as one of the Premier League's top wingers, making 339 appearances during his time with City, scoring 131 goals and providing 95 assists.

Sterling started his Chelsea career with five goals and two assists in 19 games.

The winger has also completed the joint-second most successful dribbles (11) in the league from Graham Potter’s side.

The former Liverpool attacker has been a regular for England under Gareth Southgate.

He has scored 19 goals and contributed 26 assists in 79 international caps.

Sterling was particularly impressive at the European Championships in 2021, when his quick feet caused the likes of Germany and Denmark problems.

Chelsea will scout England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford at the FIFA World Cup

Pickford is a man of interest for the Blues

It appears that Chelsea are on the lookout for a new goalkeeper amid Kepa Arrizabalaga's injury and Edouard Mendy's lack of form.

According to The Sun, the Blues are interested in Brentford shot-stopper David Raya.

The Spaniard has caught the eye of Potter's side, making 16 appearances and keeping four clean sheets.

However, he is believed to be too expensive as Brentford dig their heels in over their Spanish goalkeeper.

Chelsea will instead set eyes on Everton's Pickford and will scout him during England's FIFA World Cup campaign in Qatar.

The Toffees shot-stopper has been first-choice under Southgate, earning 45 international caps and keeping 21 clean sheets.

Pickford was brilliant at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, helping the Three Lions win a last-16 penalty shootout against Columbia.

He denied Carlos Bacca sending England on their way to victory.

He also saved Jorginho's spot-kick in England's defeat to Italy on penalties in the final of the European Championships in 2021.

The former Sunderland goalkeeper has made a fine start to the season with Everton, making 14 appearances and keeping three clean sheets.

He currently ranks first for saves made in the Premier League with 26.

Transfermarkt value Pickford at £24.36 million, and he has two years left on his contract at Goodison Park.

