Nicolas Jackson makes feelings clear about 16-year-old Chelsea star Reggie Walsh making his debut in 4-1 win over Djurgarden

Nicolas Jackson has shared his thoughts on Reggie Walsh, who made his Chelsea debut in their win over Djurgarden on Thursday. He heaped praise on the youngster's quality and expressed his happiness at his debut.

Ad

The Blues faced Swedish side Djurgarden at 3Arena in Sweden in the UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final first leg on Thursday. Jadon Sancho (12') and Noni Madueke (43') put them 2-0 up. Nicolas Jackson (59', 65') scored a brace before Isak Mulugeta (68') pulled one back for the hosts.

Overall, it was a comfortable 4-1 win for the west London side, who now have one foot in the final. Another big moment from the game was when Reggie Walsh came on in the 88th minute to replace Tyrique George. It marked the 16-year-old's first senior appearance for the club.

Ad

Trending

After the game, Jackson was asked about Walsh, and he said (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

“Yeah, he’s a very good player. Top quality. For sure he’s going to go far. He has a lot of quality. I’m very happy for him to make his debut. I hope for more to come for him.”

Walsh came through Chelsea's academy and has made 18 appearances for their U18 side. He can play as a defensive, central, or attacking midfielder. He also attempted an excellent shot against Djurgarden.

Ad

Enzo Maresca on Chelsea's comprehensive win over Djurgarden

The Blues dominated the match against Djurgarden on Thursday. They had 59% possession and attempted 12 shots, with seven being on target. Meanwhile, the hosts had 16 attempts, with five being on target.

After the game, Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca shared his thoughts on his side's performance, saying (via Chesleafc.com):

"First of all I’m very happy with the result and the performance. It’s the semi-final of a European competition so it’s very important. Again we planned the game in one way in the beginning and to finish in a different way. I think the performance for one hour or 70 minutes was a good performance but then we dropped a bit in the final 15 minutes.

Ad

"That was probably because we were 3-0 or 4-0 ahead. That showed that we cannot allow ourselves to drop because it’s always complicated."

The second leg will take place at Stamford Bridge next Thursday, May 8. The winner of this tie will face either Real Betis or Fiorentina in the final. The Spanish side lead 2-1 in their semi-final after the first leg at home.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 3 years. He boasts a total experience of over 6 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More