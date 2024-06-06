"No. 1 in history" - Al-Nassr send special message to Cristiano Ronaldo as he wins SPL Player of the Month award in May

Al-Nassr has sent a special message to Cristiano Ronaldo after he won the Saudi Pro League Player of the Month award for May. The Portuguese icon ended the 2023-24 season with 44 goals and 13 assists in 45 matches for the Knights of the Najd.

This marked the 39-year-old forward's sixth Saudi Pro League Player of the Month award since his arrival at the Riyadh-based club in 2023.

As Ronaldo added another to his long list of awards, Al-Nassr took to social media and shared a post celebrating their captain's new achievement, hailing him as the best in history. The caption read:

"No. 1 in history 🐐 No. 1 in May 🌟 #PlayerOfTheMonth."

Expand Tweet

Trending

Cristiano Ronaldo also broke the Saudi Pro League scoring record in the month of May. The Portugal national team captain became the highest goalscorer in a single season in the league's history, after netting his 35th league goal of the season against Al-Ittihad on May 27 at Al-Awwal Stadium.

The former Real Madrid forward opened the scoring for the Knights of the Najd with a left-footed goal just before the end of the first half (45+3'). Ronaldo doubled the score with a header in the 69th minute.

Overall, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 58 goals and provided 15 assists in 64 appearances across all competitions for Al-Nassr since he joined the club.

Real Madrid legend named new sporting director of Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr

With a new season approaching, former Real Madrid defender Fernando Hierro was recently appointed as the new sporting director of Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr. He has served as sporting director at Malaga, Mexican side Guadalajara, and managed the Spanish national team.

The Knights of the Najd made a post on social media, announcing the appointment, that read (as translated from Arabic):

"Officially... Spaniard Fernando Hierro, sports director of Al-Nasr Club."

Expand Tweet

Fernando Hierro is the first Real Madrid defender to net 100 goals, a feat later emulated by Sergio Ramos. The 56-year-old also bagged 16 major trophies at the Santiago Bernabeu, including five La Liga and three UEFA Champions League titles.