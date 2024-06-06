Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos resume Alphonso Davies talks, Carlo Ancelotti wants Nacho stay, and more - June 6, 2024

Real Madrid are looking ahead to the new season after a stunning 2023-24 campaign under Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian manager helped the club win the La Liga title, the Spanish Supercup, and the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos remain determined to secure the services of Alphonso Davies this summer. Elsewhere, Ancelotti wants Nacho Fernandez to sign a new deal at the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from June 6, 2024.

Real Madrid resume Alphonso Davies talks

Alphonso Davies

Real Madrid have resumed their efforts to secure the services of Alphonso Davies this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Trending

The Canadian speedster's future at Bayern Munich remains up in the air as he enters the final year of his contract this summer.

The Bavarians want him to stay and have already offered him a new deal. However, Davies has yet to respond to their proposal. Los Blancos are long-term admirers of the 23-year-old and want to sign him this year. The club had temporarily channeled all their efforts into securing a move for Kylian Mbappe.

However, with the Frenchman already in the bag, the La Liga giants have shifted their focus back on the Canadian. Real Madrid have established fresh contact with the player's entourage this week to discuss a move.

However, Los Blancos won't pay over €50m for the 23-year-old, which could open the door for other clubs to take advantage. Recent reports have suggested that Manchester City and Chelsea also have their eyes on Davies.

Carlo Ancelotti wants Nacho stay

Nacho Fernandez

Carlo Ancelotti wants Nacho Fernandez to sign a new deal with Real Madrid, according to MARCA.

The veteran defender has already decided to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer in search of a new adventure. Nacho has been a fine servant for Los Blancos over the years, although he has never been a first-team regular.

The 34-year-old appeared 45 times across competitions in the 2023-24 season and also wore the armband following the departure of Karim Benzema last summer. The player's contract with the La Liga giants will expire at the end of this month and it was previously reported that he has decided to leave as a free agent.

However, Ancelotti is desperate to keep the Spaniard at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Italian manager has reportedly requested the 34-year-old to reconsider his decision, adding that the grass is not always greener on the other side.

Nacho hasn't performed a U-turn yet but is considering extending his stay at Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe opens up on Los Blancos move

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has thanked Real Madrid president Florentino Perez for helping complete his dream move to the club. The Frenchman is all set to join Los Blancos at the end of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer.

The 25-year-old is a long-term target for the La Liga champions, who have twice failed in their attempts to prise him away from Paris. However, lady luck was on their side this year, as a move finally saw the light of day.

Speaking to the press while on international duty, Mbappe admitted that he was excited to arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"Everyone knows the information, I am going to be a Real Madrid player for at least the next 5 seasons. I am very excited to come to this great club. I arrive there with a lot of humility. I thank everyone who helped me directly or indirectly. I want to thank all the people who have sent me messages, I have not been able to see them all," said Mbappe.

"I want to thank everyone at Real Madrid and especially Florentino, who trusted me from the very first moment. It’s a big relief, I’m very happy, it’s easy to see it on my face. At the end of the season I played less, everyone knows why, but that won’t be an excuse during the European Championship,” he added.

Mbappe spent seven seasons with the Parisians, registering 256 goals and 108 assists from 308 games across competitions.