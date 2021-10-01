"No common sense at all" - Manchester United boss Solskjaer lambasts Premier League fixture scheduling

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has criticised the Premier League for their fixture scheduling. That's because United will be back in Premier League action on Saturday after playing in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Solskjaer believes United's Premier League fixture against Everton should have been played on Sunday instead of the Liverpool-Manchester City game. That's because the latter two sides played in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Speaking to the press ahead of his team's league game against Everton, the Manchester United manager said:

"Absolutely no explanation, well it's TV. It's absolutely no common sense at all. We had the same scenario last year when we played in Turkey and came back and played Everton."

"Us and Chelsea played Wednesday night, we could have easily played Sunday and the Liverpool - Man City should have been a Saturday one. Common sense might not be so common unfortunately."

Manchester United will play Everton on Saturday, which will give them a mere two days to prepare for the game after their Champions League outing. The Red Devils had a close game against Villarreal in the Champions League, which might see a few players facing fatigue issues against Everton.

United need to get a positive result against Everton after losing their last Premier League game against Aston Villa.

utdreport @utdreport Solskjær on #mufc playing on Saturday after playing on Wednesday: "Absolutely no explanation, well it's TV. It's absolutely no common sense at all. We had the same scenario last year when we played in Turkey and came back and played Everton." #mulive Solskjær on #mufc playing on Saturday after playing on Wednesday: "Absolutely no explanation, well it's TV. It's absolutely no common sense at all. We had the same scenario last year when we played in Turkey and came back and played Everton." #mulive

Manchester United face a difficult run in the Premier League

Manchester United are in for a tough October and November, as they face all their primary Premier League rivals in this period. Following their game against Everton, United will travel to face Brendon Rodgers' Leicester City before hosting rivals Liverpool.

Things will then get tougher for United in the league. That's because their next two fixtures include a trip to Tottenham Hotspur before they take on city-rivals Manchester City in the Manchester Derby. United will end the month of November with a visit to Chelsea before taking on Arsenal at Old Trafford.

In between these difficult Premier League fixtures, Manchester United will twice face Serie A side Atalanta in the Champions League.

United Xtra @UtdXtraOfficial Manchester United’s October and November fixtures



🆚 Everton (H)

🆚 Leicester City (A)

🆚 Atalanta (H)

🆚 Liverpool (H)

🆚 Tottenham (A)

🆚 Atalanta (A)

🆚 Man City (H)

🆚 Watford (A)

🆚 Villarreal (A)

🆚 Chelsea (A)

🆚 Arsenal (H) Manchester United’s October and November fixtures



🆚 Everton (H)

🆚 Leicester City (A)

🆚 Atalanta (H)

🆚 Liverpool (H)

🆚 Tottenham (A)

🆚 Atalanta (A)

🆚 Man City (H)

🆚 Watford (A)

🆚 Villarreal (A)

🆚 Chelsea (A)

🆚 Arsenal (H) https://t.co/jYn1CcPEY0

Also Read

As things stand, Manchester United have made a decent start to their Premier League campaign. The Red Devils have picked up 13 points from their opening six matches, which puts them level on points with Chelsea and Manchester City. Solskjaer's side are only a point behind league leaders Liverpool.

You may also like: Paul Merson's predictions for Liverpool vs Manchester City and other Premier League GW 7 fixtures.

Catch Fabrizio Romano's and Paul Merson's latest column on our SK Experts tab! Click here

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far