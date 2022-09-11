"No debate on this" - Chelsea legend John Terry makes interesting claim involving Jose Mourinho and Thomas Tuchel

Former Chelsea defender John Terry believes former manager Jose Mourinho is a better manager compared to Thomas Tuchel in knockout games.

Terry has been known to provide his opinions on Twitter. A fan asked whether Tuchel is one of the best managers in knockout games. Terry disagreed, picking former Blues manager Jose Mourinho instead.

The former England defender said that Mourinho's knowledge of his team and opposition makes him a better candidate than the German tactician. Terry also shared an example of Mourinho's tactical awareness, tweeting:

"I have never seen anything like Jose, the level of detail he knew about the team and individuals was incredible. He named the Barcelona team the night before we played them at the Bridge. No debate on this!"

Tuchel was sacked as Chelsea manager earlier this week following their defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the UEFA Champions League in midweek.

Tuchel's side suffered two defeats in their opening six Premier League games this season. They lost 3-0 to Leeds United before suffering a 2-1 loss to Southampton, The Blues are sixth in the standings. Tuchel has been replaced by Brighton & Hove Albion boss Graham Potter.

Thomas Tuchel and Jose Mourinho are two of Chelsea's most successful managers

Both Jose Mourinho and Thomas Tuchel had successful spells at Chelsea. Mourinho won three Premier League, one FA Cup and three League Cups during two spells at Stamford Bridge.

He won back-to-back titles during his first two seasons in English football in 2005 and 2006.the early 2000s. Mourinho, though, failed to deliver a European trophy to Chelsea, something that was duly accomplished by Tuchel.

Tuchel's success at the club is much more recent compared to Mourinho's. The German guided the Blues to the UEFA Champions League title in 2020, and the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup last season. He also took them to the FA Cup and Carabao Cup finals last season - losing to Liverpool on penalties in both games.

Tuchel also guided the Blues to the 2021 FA Cup final but lost to Leicester City.

