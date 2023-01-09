“No discussion” – Spanish journalist makes emphatic claim about Barcelona superstar Ronald Araujo 

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo was lauded for his decisive performance against Atletico Madrid in La Liga on Sunday. Araujo made an emphatic last-ditch challenge on the goalline to deny Antoine Griezmann a late equalizer.

The Blaugrana won the game by a scoreline of 1-0, courtesy of a 22nd minute strike from Ousmane Dembele.

Araujo has been a rock at the back for the Catalan club since his arrival. Diario AS journalist Javi Miguel has now claimed that the Uruguayan is currently the best central defender in the world.

He claimed (h/t Barca Universal):

"Ronald Araujo is currently the best centre back in the world, no discussion. Leader, strong, fast, powerful, intelligent, and can single-handedly save goals."

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal @fansjavimiguel : "Ronald Araujo is currently the best centre back in the world, no discussion. Leader, strong, fast, powerful, intelligent, and can single-handedly save goals." .@fansjavimiguel: "Ronald Araujo is currently the best centre back in the world, no discussion. Leader, strong, fast, powerful, intelligent, and can single-handedly save goals." https://t.co/RviqZSdgcW

Ronald Araujo arrived at the Catalan club in 2020. He has since made 91 appearances for the team. Since his transfer, Araujo has cemented his spot as the team's first-choice central defender.

Araujo suffered adductors avulsion earlier this season. The injury kept him on the sidelines during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Barcelona, meanwhile, have been defensively sound in La Liga this season. They have conceded only six goals in 16 games. Xavi's side are currently at the top of the table with 41 points after 16 games, three clear of rivals Real Madrid.

Barcelona manager Xavi praised Ronald Araujo and other defenders for their performance against Atletico Madrid

Atletico de Madrid v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander

Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, and Andreas Christensen were praised by manager Xavi for their performances during Barcelona's 1-0 win against Atletico Madrid. Speaking to the media after the game, Xavi said (via Barca Universal):

“We played well in the first 30 minutes. We controlled the match. Today we had three defenders that are great coming out with the ball.”

Speaking about the game, Xavi said:

“These three points give us tremendous morale and confidence in what lies ahead. We knew how to suffer and we won three golden points. We’re candidates to win the league title.”

TheSecretScout @TheSecretScout_ “Pedri gives us that pause, he doesn’t lose the ball, he’s always well positioned, he uses both feet. He dominates space and time perfectly: he’s a superlative player.”



-Xavi



“Pedri gives us that pause, he doesn’t lose the ball, he’s always well positioned, he uses both feet. He dominates space and time perfectly: he’s a superlative player.”-Xavi https://t.co/VHHw5jCNhj

Speaking about Araujo's performance, Xavi said:

“He’s extraordinary, just like Andreas, Balde, and Jules.”

Speaking about the areas where his team needs to improve, Xavi said:

“We struggled to find Balde in behind. We lacked depth, and had to lower our intensity. We played with Ter Stegen way too much."

Poll : 0 votes