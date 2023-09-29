‘No goals, assists, lost the ball 10 times’ - Callum Wilson on why Michail Antonio refused to show up for podcast after Liverpool prediction

Newcastle United star Callum Wilson has laid into West Ham United forward Michail Antonio after his Liverpool prediction failed.

Wilson and Antonio co-host the Footballer's Football podcast on BBC Sounds. Prior to the game against Liverpool on 24 September, the Hammers striker claimed on the podcast that they would win the match. He did not stop there, and predicted West Ham to finish higher than the Reds this season.

However, the Hammers suffered a disappointing 3-1 defeat at the hand of Liverpool, thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, and Diogo Jota. Antonio certainly had to eat his own words as he watched his side walk away with no points from the encounter.

He then did not show up for his next recording as he refused to face up to it and was called out by co-host Wilson. The England international addressed his co-host's absence on the latest episode of their podcast, saying:

"Where’s Michail? Has he run away after his shambles of a performance? If he’d have said that statement and [West Ham] had gone and beat Liverpool, Michail would be sitting here tonight under any circumstances.

"The fact he made that prediction, had no goals, assists or shots on target, no aerial duels won, lost the ball 10 times, played 75 minutes before being dragged, for me personally, I wouldn’t show my face either.”

Antonio's claims seem to be disproven further and further as the 2023/24 Premier League campaign progresses. The Merseyside outfit have been in stellar form so far this season, securing five wins and one draw in their first six league encounters.

The Reds are currently second in the standings, two points behind league-leaders Manchester City.

“He is a Rolls-Royce of a midfielder" - Pundit lavishes praise on 'classy' Liverpool star

ESPN pundit Craig Burley has lauded Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai for his emphatic start to his career at Anfield. The retired Scottish footballer claims that the Hungarian midfielder has been exceptional for the Reds, requiring no adjustment period after his move to the Premier League.

Burley told ESPN (as quoted by The Boot Room):

“He is a Rolls-Royce of a midfielder. He’s the captain of Hungary. He’s got a great touch, got good physicality, good range of passing, can score a goal. When you go to a new club, big club, new league – I’m not saying the Premier League’s difficult and you can’t play – but sometimes it takes just a little bit of time to find your feet and adapt."

The former Chelsea player added:

“The one thing I’d say about this player is from the minute he’s pulled that Liverpool jersey on, he’s looked comfortable. He’s looked classy. And he looks like he’s been there all the time."

The Merseyside outfit secured Szboszlai's services from RB Leipzig this summer for £60 million. The Hungary international has been in stellar form for Klopp's side this season, scoring two goals in eight appearances across all competitions.

The midfielder seems to have gained the love and appreciation of the club's fanbase after his impressive performances.