"No limits" - LaLiga president Javier Tebas takes shots at PSG again after Kylian Mbappe's contract details leak

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has aimed another dig at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after the figures involved in Kylian Mbappe's new contract came to light, as per RMCSport.

Mbappe's new contract, which he signed back in May, will reportedly see the French striker earn €630 million over the next three years.

It had appeared he was heading to LaLiga to join Real Madrid this past summer, with his prior contract at the Parc des Princes set to expire in July.

The Frenchman has already scored 16 goals and contributed four assists in 16 appearances this season.

However, the astronomical figures involved in Mbappe's three-year deal at the Parc des Princes have bemused Tebas.

The LaLiga president has been at loggerheads with the Parisians for a while now.

Tebas has taken the opportunity to scrutinize the Ligue 1 club once again following Mbappe's contractual relations.

He told L'Equipe:

"We knew that for Mbappé to stay at PSG, we would have to pay a lot of money for him. But knowing Al-Khelaïfi, that doesn't seem like much to me,"

He then continued his assessment of the situation by accusing the Parisians' president Nasser Al-Khelaifi of threatening the entire ecosystem of football:

"He has no limits to accomplish his goals, he attacked again. PSG and Al-Khelaïfi have demonstrated that money is not their problem. If it had been necessary to give 200 million more to Mbappé they would have given them. Yet it is impossible with current standards that PSG can bear such expenses."

He continued,

“Over the last six or seven seasons, PSG has lost 1 billion euros. It is breaking the ecosystem of European football, the La Liga leader was offended. How can other clubs compete with someone? someone who loses 1 billion euros? It's complicated."

The Ligue 1 giants have been sanctioned by UEFA with a fine of €65 million and Tebas laughed in response to this:

"€10 million, for PSG and Nasser, it's a coffee! The sanctions must be dissuasive and also affect the athlete. Those that have been taken are not. These progressive penalties do not work."

Zach Lowy @ZachLowy Kylian Mbappé will earn €630 million at Paris Saint-Germain if he remains for the duration of his contract until 2025, per Le Parisien.



-Annual gross salary of €72m



-Signining bonus of €180m payable in 3 terms



-€70m loyalty bonus in 2023, €80m in 2024, €90m in 2025 Kylian Mbappé will earn €630 million at Paris Saint-Germain if he remains for the duration of his contract until 2025, per Le Parisien.-Annual gross salary of €72m-Signining bonus of €180m payable in 3 terms-€70m loyalty bonus in 2023, €80m in 2024, €90m in 2025

Mbappe scores double for PSG in 7-2 rout of Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League

Mbappe flourished against the Israeli minnows

Mbappe was among the goals in the Parisians' 7-2 demolition of Haifa on 25 October which secured Christophe Galtier's side a place in the last 16.

The Frenchman scored his first in the 32nd minute, curling a wicked shot past goalkeeper Josh Cohen into the far top corner.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Messi, Neymar and Mbappe have scored PSG's last 18 goals in the Champions League Messi, Neymar and Mbappe have scored PSG's last 18 goals in the Champions League 😳 https://t.co/QoPSnIZIgq

He then grabbed his second of the night in the 64th minute, smashing into the top corner after good work from Achraf Hakimi as the Parisians broke.

Mbappe also provided two assists for Lionel Messi's brace in what was an impressive performance from the French forward.

