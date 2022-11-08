"No miracles, unfortunately" - Graham Potter provides injury update on 3 Chelsea stars ahead of Manchester City clash

Chelsea manager gave a negative response when asked about the availability of Reece James, Kepa Arrizabalaga, and Jorginho ahead of his side's clash with Manchester City, as per football.london.

The Blues travel to the Etihad Stadium to face City on Wednesday, 9 November in the Carabao Cup.

They will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing 1-0 defeat to Arsenal on 6 November.

Kepa and James both missed the clash with the Gunners at Stamford Bridge.

The Spanish goalkeeper has been sidelined with a foot injury he suffered in Chelsea's 4-1 defeat away at Brighton & Hove Albion on 29 October.

Kepa had displaced Edouard Mendy as first-choice stopper under Potter, making 11 appearances across competitions and keeping five clean sheets.

However, he was forced off at half-time of the loss to Brighton.

Meanwhile, James has been out of action since picking up a knee injury in the Blues' 2-0 win over AC Milan on 11 October.

The English right-back has been in superb form, managing two goals and two assists in 11 appearances.

Chelsea and England are fretting over James' fitness for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Lastly, Jorginho played in the defeat to Arsenal but has suffered a problem with his foot and is a doubt for the clash at the Etihad Stadium.

Potter told reporters:

"No miracles, unfortunatley not. They;re progressing well. Reece was outside today having a little job. Jorginho slight problem with his foot, doubtful for tomorrow. Kepa still unavailable. We'll see [World Cup]. He's got to take it day by day. Not so positive."

City manager Pep Guardiola on the availability of Erling Haaland for the Carabao Cup clash with Chelsea

Haaland is unlikely to face Chelsea

Guardiola has commented on Haaland's fitness ahead of the encounter with Chelsea.

Haaland has been in red-hot form this season, scoring 23 goals in 17 appearances across competitions.

The Norweigan leads the way for goal contributions across Europe but has been dealing with ligament damage and is a doubt for the Carabao Cup fixture.

Guardiola told reporters (via football.london):

"He's not perfect yet. We'll see tomorrow, The important thing is that the bone isn't broken. He has a little damage to his ligaments. But he's getting better every day. A week, ten days, see what happens. If he feels good, he plays [for] Norway."

Norway didn't qualify for the FIFA World Cup but are set for friendly competition against the Republic of Ireland on 17 November and Finland on 20 November.

Haaland may be available for those fixtures but City will be relieved that he will get some rest during the World Cup break.

