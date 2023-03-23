"No need to review it" - Nacho Fernandez claims Barcelona's Gavi is 'a good kid' despite recent altercation with Real Madrid star in El Clasico

Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez has claimed that he is not bothered by Gavi's character at Barcelona as it is normal in El Clasico. He believes there is no need to review the incident as the Spaniard is a 'good kid'.

Gavi took out Dani Ceballos in the middle of the pitch in an off-the-ball incident, and Los Blancos fans believe he got away with too many fouls. Real Madrid ended up losing the match 2-1, with Franck Kessie scoring a late winner.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Fernandez claimed he was not bothered by the antics on the pitch. He believes that it is normal in El Clasico and it should not be dragged on. He said:

"I didn't talk to Gavi about that topic. It's a Clasico there are kicks, fights, friction… It's football. No need to review it again. The goal is to win with the National Team. When I play again, the same thing will happen again and it's better for you, because that's how you have more of a ruckus to speak about. Gavi is a good kid."

Barcelona star Gavi's contract rejected by La Liga

Gavi signed a new deal at Barcelona earlier this season and was rewarded with the iconic #6 jersey. However, La Liga have rejected the new deal and are still counting him as an academy player.

La Liga president Javier Tebas spoke about the issue and said:

"[Gavi] has a salary that, as of November, cannot be registered because Barça is over their cap by €200m. We cannot skip the control rules. Barca has a solution and it is to come with a treasury plan to sign. There are no levers anymore Or, if there are, they cannot use them."

He continued to talk about the Catalan club and said:

"If Barça has problems with fair play, we are co-responsible. I never said anything just to annoy Barca,. With Bartomeu, there were salary limits. Barca was at the maximum but they went too far. Real Madrid does not spend everything, they had a piggy bank because every year they made €25m profit. Barca did not and have now been penalised."

Gavi will become a free agent in the summer if La Liga do not accept his deal.

