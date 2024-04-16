"No one is afraid of Pedri", "I'm crying in a corner" - Fans react as Xavi names Barcelona starting XI vs the Parisians in UCL Q/F second leg

Fans have intriguingly responded to Barcelona's starting lineup that battles Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) tonight (April 16) in the UEFA Champions League.

Barca have the advantage in the two European giants' quarterfinal tie as they hold a 3-2 lead on aggregate. They impressed away at the Parc des Princes in the first leg with Raphinha grabbing a brace and Andreas Christensen netting the winner.

Pedri, 21, comes into Xavi's starting lineup after providing an astute assist in the first leg for Raphina's second goal. The Spanish midfielder has endured an injury-plagued season, appearing 26 times across competitions with two goals and five assists.

The 18-cap Spain international makes his first start for the hosts since March 3 and could be crucial in the middle of the park. Xavi will want Barcelona to control proceedings and keep Kylian Mbappe quiet as they did in Paris.

Marc-andre Ter Stegen starts in goal, with Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsi, and Joao Cancelo in defense.

Pedri joins Ilkay Gundogan and Frenkie de Jong in midfield while Lamine Yamal, Raphinha partner Robert Lewandowski in attack.

One Barca fan wanted Joao Felix to start with the Portuguese attacker having bagged 10 goals and six assists in 37 games this season:

"No Felix guess im crying in a corner."

Another fan questioned whether Pedri's recall to the starting XI was worrisome:

"No one is afraid of Pedri."

Here's how other fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Barcelona's starting XI with some of the hosts' fans optimistic:

"We are sending Mbappe home," one fan insisted.

"Let’s get the W!!" another fan demanded.

"Xavi, can you take me to the promised land of 2015 again," one fan recalled the Blaugrana's iconic 2015 win against PSG.

That said, some fans weren't too thrilled with the lineup:

"This line is Carabao at best," one fan claimed.

"Wouldn’t have started Pedri but visca el Barca always," another fan opined.

Pedri geared up for Barcelona's clash with PSG with a rousing message to fans

Pedri urges Barcelona fans to be with the team.

Pedri is back in Barcelona's starting lineup and he'll be eager to help the La Liga giants advance to the semifinals. He's only made 19 appearances in Europe's elite club competition and this is the furthest he's been thus far.

The former Las Palmas youngster took to Instagram to galvanize Barca fans. He wrote:

"All set up for Tuesday! Waiting for you in Montjuïc, culers TOGETHER we will achieve it!"

Xavi was adamant that PSG were still favorites despite his side's 3-2 win at the Parc des Princes. The Spanish coach may have been playing mind games to try and get the better of former Barca boss Luis Enrique. The Blaugrana manager has placed his faith in Pedri to come to the fore with a semifinal tie against Atletico Madrid or Borussia Dortmund at stake.

